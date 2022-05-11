Convicted murderer Clarence Dixon put to death after SCOTUS denies stay

Kristin Mekielle Jackman June 22, 1989- May 8, 2022. Kristin passed away unexpectedly in the early hours of May 8th. She was always one to keep us guessing throughout her life and has kept that tradition alive up to the end of her mortal existence. Kristin was born in Panaji Goa, India June 22, 1989 and placed into her parents loving arms in the Salt Lake Airport on a snowy chilly morning the 13th of February 1990. She was a stunning beauty even then. It was hard not to fall in love with those big beautiful brown eyes. Family has always been a special part of Kristin. She was encompassed by a loving family that first morning, will be put to rest surrounded by her earthly family, and has been reunited with a heavenly family ready to wrap their arms around her and guide her to the next part of her life.

