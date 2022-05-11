ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Convicted murderer Clarence Dixon put to death after SCOTUS denies stay

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarence Dixon, 66, died by lethal injection Wednesday. Arizona performed its first execution in nearly eight years, after the U.S. Supreme Court denied an eleventh-hour request from attorneys who said the man had schizophrenia...

River Heights woman arrested for allegedly assaulting individual to seek court sponsored therapy – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A 19-year-old River Heights woman arrested and charged with allegedly luring an individual to a parking lot and assaulting him in February, is asking for her case to be transferred to a court administered therapy program. Natasha L. Allsop is applying for Mental Health Court, as her attorney continues to work out a resolution in the case.
RIVER HEIGHTS, UT
Cache County Council honors top deputies – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — The Cache County Council gave a standing ovation to members of the Cache County Sheriff’s Office after recognizing some of the top law enforcers during their regular meeting, Tuesday afternoon in the Historic Cache County Courthouse. The award presentations were made following a special flag ceremony by the Sheriff’s Honor Guard that opened the council meeting.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Judge says he’ll block Gov. Ron DeSantis’ redistricting plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A congressional map approved by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and drawn by his staff is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives, a state judge said Wednesday. Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith said he would issue a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Marla Brenchley Bankhead – Cache Valley Daily

January 9, 1937 – May 10, 2022 (age 85) Marla Brenchley Bankhead, 85, of West Valley City, passed away on May 10, 2022 at the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in the Wellsville Ward at 200 South 40 West.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Vernon Ronley Jones – Cache Valley Daily

November 27, 1939 – — March 27, 2022 (age 82) Vernon Ronley Jones passed away quietly on March 27th, 2022 at the age of 82 in Buckeye, Arizona where he lived with his wife Deborah Ann Tripp Jones – the love of his life – with whom he shared 30 years. Son of Vernon A. and Zelma Atkison Jones, Ronley was born in Malad, Idaho on November 27th, 1939 as the middle of three children; older sister Mary Connie Lewis and younger brother Randy A. Jones all of whom he loved dearly.
BUCKEYE, AZ
Kristin Mekielle Jackman – Cache Valley Daily

Kristin Mekielle Jackman June 22, 1989- May 8, 2022. Kristin passed away unexpectedly in the early hours of May 8th. She was always one to keep us guessing throughout her life and has kept that tradition alive up to the end of her mortal existence. Kristin was born in Panaji Goa, India June 22, 1989 and placed into her parents loving arms in the Salt Lake Airport on a snowy chilly morning the 13th of February 1990. She was a stunning beauty even then. It was hard not to fall in love with those big beautiful brown eyes. Family has always been a special part of Kristin. She was encompassed by a loving family that first morning, will be put to rest surrounded by her earthly family, and has been reunited with a heavenly family ready to wrap their arms around her and guide her to the next part of her life.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
The Chimney Ladder – Cache Valley Daily

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell’s life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday. It was time to clean the chimney,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CacheARTS closes touring season with family fun animal act – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater was part pantomime and part juggling act with rescued cats, dogs, birds, pigs and a horse mixed in. As the last act in the Cache Valley Center for the Art’s 2021-22 National Touring Season, it was a throwback to the days when animal acts were a staple on vaudeville stages across America.
LOGAN, UT
Mary Lee – Cache Valley Daily

September 23, 1952 – May 11, 2022 (age 69) Mary Lee, 69, passed away on May 11, 2022 at the Logan Regional Hospital. Funeral arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.
LOGAN, UT
4A Girls Golf Tournament at Sunbrook in St. George – May 12, 2022 – Cache Valley Daily

Team colors – First Group: hot pink=Ridgeline, blue=Dixie, red=Bear River. Second Group: green=Green Canyon, peach=Pine View, white=Desert Hills. Photo Gallery sponsored by The Logo Shop, your source for teams, businesses and booster clubs. http://welogostuff.mypromohq.com/. Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through...
SAINT GEORGE, UT

