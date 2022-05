The NFL schedule is officially out, and the annual practice of projecting which teams the Eagles will defeat or lose to has already begun. Despite the Eagles finished in second place in the NFC East last season and earned a wild-card berth, the schedule is one of the easiest in the league. According to NFL Media’s Research Department via NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano, the Eagles will face the third-easiest schedule, with their opponents having a .464 winning percentage last season (133-154-2).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO