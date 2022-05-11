ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoid the Toyota bZ4X Electric Crossover if You Live in a Cold Climate

By Tim Harding
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's 1 major reason to avoid the new Toyota bZ4X electric crossover if you live in freezing...

3 Reasons to Buy a 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD

Toyota’s new electric SUV leads the charge into the electric future for the Japanese automaker. The Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD SUV may be a better deal than you think. The 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD is much cheaper with tax incentives. The 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD starts at...
Should You Still Buy a Toyota bZ4X Without a Tax Credit?

Toyota is running out of federal electric vehicle tax credits. The Toyota bZ4X battery-electric SUV is finally here, but will consumers want the electric SUV?. The 2023 Toyota bZ4X is the cornerstone of Japanese automaker Toyota’s electric future. The automaker has already launched several successful hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The federal government allows each automaker to grant electric and plug-in hybrid buyers a tax incentive until a certain amount of sales have been reached.
Major American Carmaker Isn't Hopeful About The EV Revolution

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares continues to raise concerns about the EV revolution. At the Financial Times' Future of the Car 2022 conference, he said that materials shortages, at least for Stellantis brands, are set to keep going. More than that, his outlook on the whole EV transition had a rather bleak spin on it. Tavares has beat this drum before, having previously said the cost of EV development was a huge problem.
The Modern World Can't Exist Without These Four Ingredients. They All Require Fossil Fuels

Modern societies would be impossible without mass-scale production of many man-made materials. We could have an affluent civilization that provides plenty of food, material comforts, and access to good education and health care without any microchips or personal computers: we had one until the 1970s, and we managed, until the 1990s, to expand economies, build requisite infrastructures and connect the world by jetliners without any smartphones and social media. But we could not enjoy our quality of life without the provision of many materials required to embody the myriad of our inventions.
