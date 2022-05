VALDOSTA – The Brown Bag Concert Series is back and free to the general public to enjoy live performances from area bands during lunch break. The popular lunchtime concert series is back! The Main Street Office will host the Brown Bag Concert Series in Downtown Valdosta on Monday, May 23rd through Friday, May 27th. This event, which is free and open to the general public, features the live performance of a different band each day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Olympic Park located at, 100 Florida Ave. Bring a chair or blanket. Grab lunch from Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, a rotating schedule of food truck or a picnic from home! Kona Ice will be on site Wednesday through Friday to satisfy your sweet tooth and cool off!

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO