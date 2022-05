Former Mets prospect and pitcher David West, who also pitched for the Phillies, has died of brain cancer at 57 , the Phillies announced on Saturday. West was a fourth-round pick of the Mets in the 1993 MLB Draft, and he pitched two seasons for them, before spending four seasons with the Minnesota Twins, including 1991, when they won the World Series.

