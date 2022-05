STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two years after pandemic shutdowns, Staten Island restaurants are back. In a post-Mother’s Day poll of 20 proprietors across the borough, we asked each to offer a perspective on what it’s like to do business right now. They report that customers have returned enthusiastically to dining rooms. But there are caveats that come along with such sunny observations this spring.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO