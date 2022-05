AUGUSTA, Maine — A Vietnam War veteran was laid to rest Thursday in Augusta, with hundreds of people there to pay their respects and honor his service. When Bangor Area Veterans United learned that Linwood Bryant Ray had no family and only a few people were expected to attend his funeral, they put out a call on social media for people to attend. That post was shared more than 1,000 times, including by the Maine Veterans Project, and more than 200 Mainers responded and showed up Thursday. Most of them never met the 76-year-old Ray.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO