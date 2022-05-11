ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Avalos: The Rise Of WR Khalil Shakir

the buffalo bills
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoise State head football coach Andy Avalos joined One Bills Live to discuss Bills...

KIDO Talk Radio

The Ten Must See Away Games For Boise State Football

With the start of the college football season still several months away, we're always looking for something that will keep holding our attention until fall practice starts. Boise State will kick off its season with a road game against Oregon State. The Broncos have played some of their biggest games on the road in the past.
fantasypros.com

Jerry Jeudy reportedly arrested Thursday

According to multiple reports, Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is in police custody and was arrested Thursday in Colorado with no charges announced yet. UPDATE: Jeudy is being held at the Arapahoe County jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He will stay in jail until he sees a judge, which should happen today or tomorrow. (Aaron Wilson on Twitter)
KHQ Right Now

Former Incarnate Word star receiver Robert Ferrel commits to Washington State

PULLMAN – Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward won’t need to develop chemistry with the Cougars’ newest receiver. Robert Ferrel, an elusive senior slotback who caught 109 passes from Ward over the past two seasons at Incarnate Word, announced his commitment to WSU on Tuesday evening over Twitter. The Cougars made the addition official Wednesday morning.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star TE/EDGE Collins Archeampong announces visit to Oregon Ducks

Not too long ago, 4-star tight end and edge rusher Collins Archeampong announced his top-6 schools in his recruitment, and the Oregon Ducks made the list. Archeampong is an intriguing athlete, standing at 6-foot-8, 230 pounds, and playing both sides of the ball with Fairmont Prep in California. This past week, Archeampong announced that he would be taking an upcoming recruiting visit to Eugene to see the facilities and meet the new coaching staff. RelatedHow will Oregon go about trying to replace Kayvon Thibodeaux on defense? According to 247Sports, Acheampong is ranked as the No. 16 TE and No. 308 overall player in the nation. It is unclear whether or not he will play on offense or defense in college, but you can guarantee that guys like Dan Lanning, Tosh Lupoi, Tony Tuioti, and Drew Mehringer will all be after him on the visit in Eugene. List 6-foot-8 edge rusher Collins Acheampong lists Oregon Ducks inside top-6
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks receive huge verbal commitment from RB Dante Dowdell

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and his staff keep going against that narrative that they can only recruit top defensive talent. They are also racking up top offensive talent as well and the Ducks should be set up to score a lot of points for years to come. The latest verbal from the Class of 2023 is four-star running back Dante Dowdell out of Picayune, Miss. At 6-foot-1 and 207 pounds, Dowdell looks to be the perfect tailback to fit into Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham’s system. At Picayune Memorial, Dowdell broke out of his junior season in a major way by scoring 28 touchdowns and averaging 170 yards a game for a total of 2,555 yards in the 15 games he played. Dowdell was recruited by nearly every SEC school, but Ole Miss and Tennessee were Oregon’s biggest competitors. In this most recent class, the Ducks signed running back four-star Jordan James out of Tennessee, so raiding SEC country for backfield talent doesn’t seem to be much of a problem for Lanning as he continues to stack the roster with as much talent as possible.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top unsigned OL in Washington places Oregon Ducks in recruiting cutdown

One thing that Dan Lanning and his coaching staff emphasized when taking over with the Oregon Ducks was that they needed to do whatever they could to keep the northwest’s most talented players close to home during their college years. So far, things seem to be going according to plan, with Landen Hatchett, a 3-star offensive lineman, cutting his schools down to 5 and including the Ducks in the mix. Hatchett is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound IOL who is ranked as the No. 2 lineman in the state of Washington. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 46 IOL in the 2023 class, and No. 678 player overall. In Hatchett’s top-5, the Ducks are among three Pac-12 schools to make the cut, alongside Washington and USC. Hatchett is also planning to take official visits to the Michigan Wolverines and Texas A&M Aggies. Film Landen Hatchett’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 89 WA IOL Rivals 3 5.5 WA IOL ESPN N/A N/A WA IOL On3 Recruiting 3 86 WA IOL 247 Composite 3 0.8617 WA IOL  Vitals Hometown Ferndale, Washington Projected Position Offensive Guard Height 6-foot-3 Weight 295 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on June 7, 2021 Visited Oregon on March 4, 2022 Top-5 Oregon Ducks Washington Huskies USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines Texas A&M Aggies Twitterhttps://twitter.com/LandenHatchett/status/152488543648044236811
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth Jr. take field together for first time

Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. were one of 44 players taking the field on Friday for the start of rookie minicamp. It represented the beginning of a new era for the Vikings with two players that could turn into the future faces of the franchise. Cine, a first-round pick out of the University of Georgia, won the defensive MVP in the Bulldogs’ national championship victory over Alabama last season.
