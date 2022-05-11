Police Investigating Shooting at 4th and Main

Detectives are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot near the Chinatown-International District late Tuesday.

Around 11:20 PM, police received reports of gunfire near 4th Avenue South and South Main Street.

Police found a firearm magazine and blood on the sidewalk at the scene, but no victim. A short time later, a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived at a First Hill hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Medics then transported the man to Harborview for additional treatment.

Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives are investigating. If you have any information about this incident, please call 206-233-5000.