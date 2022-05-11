ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Investigating Shooting at 4th and Main

By Public Affairs
 3 days ago
Detectives are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot near the Chinatown-International District late Tuesday.

Around 11:20 PM, police received reports of gunfire near 4th Avenue South and South Main Street.

Police found a firearm magazine and blood on the sidewalk at the scene, but no victim. A short time later, a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived at a First Hill hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Medics then transported the man to Harborview for additional treatment.

Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives are investigating. If you have any information about this incident, please call 206-233-5000.

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

