Sewer Repairs Complete At Police Department

A 43-year-old Dolton, Missouri man who set himself on fire after being stopped by police Wednesday night has died of his injuries. Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples says the incident began at about 6:35 pm, when they received information of a man attempting to buy lighters while carrying a container of flammable liquid. The man was driving a retired and repainted school bus.
The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating a fatal Wednesday incident in Chillicothe. Chillicothe Police say they stopped a bus in the 900 block of South Washington Street around 7:18 Wednesday evening after reports of the bus driving erratic on 65 Highway. Authorities say the driver of the...
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of three individuals on May 12th on capias warrants. The warrant for 42-year-old Lucas Griffin of Columbia was for an alleged probation violation on original felony charges of violation of an order of protection for an adult and third-degree assault involving a special victim.
Two people were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. 37-year-old Larry E Shultz of Chillicothe was booked into the jail on a bond revocation warrant. He is scheduled for sentencing on June 2nd following a guilty plea on charges of Property Damage and Burglary. Bond Is set at $20,000.
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — About 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon reports of a two vehicle crash in the 5200 block of North Main alerted Jasper County E911. Carl Junction Fire Department, Jasper County Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn two vehicles collided on the roadway, a box truck, overturned in the west...
U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton through mid-June. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County), through mid-August. Carroll County. Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from...
A Kansas City man was arrested by State Troopers in Grundy County. Thursday night, Troopers arrested 46-year-old Nathan R Clark for alleged DWI – prior offender, driving while revoked or suspended – 2nd or 3rd offense, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was processed and released.
A St. Joseph truck driver was left with minor injuries early this (Friday) morning when his semi slid off a wet roadway in Nodaway County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol, says 50-year-old St. Joseph resident Billy B. Blizzard was driving a 2017 International Harvester semi-tractor trailer northbound on U.S. 71 highway about one and a half miles north of Wilcox when the truck traveled off the east side of the rain covered roadway.
Jennifer Anne Hall’s arrest on the Livingston County warrant for alleged 1st Degree Murder was handled by the U.S. Marshals Service. The Marshals became involved once she was formally charged and provided assistance to the case investigators as her current whereabouts were unknown. Early this week, deputies and task force officers had tracked her to a motel in Overland Park near I-435 and Metcalf. The Overland Park Police Department secured a search warrant for the motel room and she was taken into custody there a short time later without incident.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Friday Jasper County E911 were alerted to reports of a crash near CR-120 and East Fir Road, east of Carthage. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Carthage responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene the vehicle was off the roadway in a field. It had traveled through two fences....
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash on I-44 slowed traffic in Springfield Friday. Before noon, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the Missouri 125 exit. Investigators say the crash involved an overturned semi. The semi blocked both lanes of traffic. Drivers used the shoulder to pass the crash.
Wright County, MO. – On May 9th, 2022 at approximately 6:21 p.m. Corporal Campbell of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations. During the duration of the stop, consent to search was given. Corporal Campbell located two suspected meth pipes in the center...
An Iberia man is sentenced to two years in prison for charges related to a three-our police chase through Jefferson City. Cody Umfleet, 30, pleaded guilty to felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor careless and imprudent driving earlier this week. He was sentenced to two years in prison, but was given credit for time served and will be allowed to serve his sentence at the same time as any other sentences he’s serving.
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department recently transported several people to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences or for treatment. They include:. 30-year-old Matthew Rouner of Cameron 10 years in prison and 1 year in the county jail for Stealing a Motor Vehicle. 40-year-old Billy Williams of...
The woman charged with alleged first-degree murder in a 20-year-old death investigation was arrested Thursday evening in Kansas. At about 6:40 p.m. 41-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall was arrested by authorities in Kansas and is held pending extradition. Sheriff Steve Cox says Hall may have charges elsewhere. The charges against Hall...
PITTSBURG, Kan. – On Friday, May 13, police responded to the shooting of two female victims in the 100 block of West 23rd Street in Pittsburg. When officers arrived at the scene, they located 40-year-old victim Stephanie Marie Short, of Pittsburg. Police say Short appeared to suffer from gunshot wounds. According to the police report, officers attempted to save the life of Ms. Short, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers report the arrest of a Liberty man early this morning in Clay County on multiple felonies and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 36-year-old Michael A. Thomas around 1:07 this morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, felony tampering with a motor vehicle, and felony fleeing.
