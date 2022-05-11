City announces registration for adult sand volleyball league

City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for any amateur players wanting to start a sand volleyball team, a press release stated.

Cost per team is $150, and consists of 6 on 6 leagues with no more than 6 players per team. It will be an 8-game season with a double elimination end of the season tournament under the Texas Armature Athletic Federation.

Games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 6:30 p.m. beginning June 6. Games will take place at the Sherwood Park, located at 1210 East 49th Street.

The deadline to register will be on May 27. To register your team or need more information it can be found at tinyurl.com/4z6kd6md.