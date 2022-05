Two maintenance workers in a downtown Los Angeles apartment complex were found dead Thursday after they were exposed to fentanyl, authorities said. Luis Garcia, 31, and John Black, 52, were identified by the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner as the workers who died. Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of South Olive Street just before 1 a.m. for a hazmat call, the LAPD told Fox News.

