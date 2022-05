The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered yet another brutal early exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as they lost Game 7 of the series against the Tampa Bay Lightning at home Saturday night to the tune of a 2-1 score. There are several reasons for the Maple Leafs to feel disgruntled after that loss. For one, their usually productive offense coughed up just a goal in Game 7; their 60-goal scorer was not able to make his presence felt outside of an assist to Morgan Reilly; and perhaps the most frustrating of them all: Toronto melted once again in a potential game-clincher.

