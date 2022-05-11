ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Heartwarming Animated Movies On Netflix Right Now

By Bethany Tillerson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it is a popular belief that animated movies are mostly made for children, there are plenty that are just as well-suited to adults. Some are even targeted at adults, and when they aren’t, they can still be charming! Streaming services like Netflix have allowed people to instantly pull up movies...

Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Show: Where to Stream the Legal Drama Series

The new series The Lincoln Lawyer marks the second adaptation of the fictional lawyer created by bestselling author, Michael Connelly. Not to be confused with the 2011 movie, which was the first adaptation of the character, the legal drama series is based on Connelly’s 2008 book The Brass Verdict, the second book in the Lincoln Lawyer series.
TV SHOWS
Collider

If You Loved 'Heartstopper,' Watch 'Dating Amber'

Netflix’s Heartstopper has been out for a few weeks now, and it is still finding masses of fans. Its tender, sweet portrayal of a budding romance between two teenage boys has been widely applauded and commended. What initially begins as a forbidden love develops into an empowering representation of the bravery and pride of the LGBT+ community. Along with having two appealing leads, there is a diverse ensemble of likable supporting characters who provide many delightful moments too. With no official announcement for a second season as of right now, fans have plenty of other equally brilliant LGBT+ shows and movies to check out on streaming services. Few will find a better companion piece to the show than the Irish comedy Dating Amber.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Married... with Children' Animated Series Featuring the Original Cast Looks Like it Will Cause a Bidding War

The Bundy’s are back! But this time with a twist. Deadline reports that an animated version of the 1990s comedy classic, Married… with Children is heading out into the market and gaining massive amounts of intrigue from both streamers and networks — which seems like a no-brainer to us! The cherry on top? It sounds like the original cast, including Katey Sagal, Ed O’Neill, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino, would all return to reprise their roles as the comedically dysfunctional family from Chicago. Family Guy executive producer, Alex Carter, serves the series as showrunner which makes us feel all the more certain of the Married… with Children reboot, knowing of his connections with Fox’s long-running, smash-hit animated comedy.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Live-Action Anime Adaptations That Don't Deserve The Hate

Whether they are feature-length films or broadcast programming, live-action adaptations of anime have been getting a bad reputation on par with video game movie adaptations. Creators responsible for the visual reworkings of source materials not only must strive to satisfy fans of the original work, but entertain audiences who are new to the fandom.
COMICS
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Collider

Fred Ward, 'Tremors' Star, Dies at 79

Fred Ward, the brusque man of action in films including Tremors, The Right Stuff, and Henry & June, died at age 79 as confirmed by his publicist Ron Hofmann. Even in his heyday, he took to the screen as a welcome relic of a bygone era with a level of grit, charm, and tenderness reminiscent of Clark Gable. No cause of death is currently known for the actor.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

9 Coolest Netflix Interactive Specials, Ranked by IMDb

Films and TV shows are often set up so that the viewer knows more than the protagonist, but what if the viewer knows just as much as the character. Among Netflix's popular TV shows such as Ozark (2017 - 2022) and the unexpected (and sometimes unscripted) reality TV shows such as Nailed It! (2018 -), is a category of Interactive movies and TV shows where the viewer no longer passively watches their protagonist commit decisions that the viewer would have handled differently.
TV SHOWS
Collider

The 10 Most Skippable Episodes of Family Guy Ranked From Bad to Worst

With Family Guy almost finished its 20th season, 23 years, and over 380 episodes into its run, the animated comedy juggernaut can officially be marked as having been a bad show for twice as long as it was ever great. This series about a middle-class worker, Peter Griffin (voiced by series creator Seth MacFarlane), and his family living in Quahog, Rhode Island, became an instant hit when it aired on Fox in 1999. Though it burst onto tv screens as a lively and transgressive satire of television tropes, Family Guy wore out its welcome years ago.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Live-Action Nickelodeon Shows That Will Make You Feel Nostalgic

It is perhaps the Number one kids’ network in the world, ruling the airwaves with some of the best TV shows of the last thirty years. But if anyone thinks Nicktoons are all Nickelodeon’s got, think again. Nick has created some of the best live-action shows for kids out there, all of whom discuss the trials and tribulations of being a kid or teen in an adult’s world.
TV SERIES
Collider

YouTube Originals Announces Expansion of Kids' Series Slate

YouTube announced earlier today an expansion of their slate of Kids & Family offerings through to 2023 — with collaborators like popular YouTuber Joe Sugg and the Headspace meditation app. (Talk about an eclectic collection.) Describing the new additions as "diverse" and "global," YouTube says the projects form part of their "previously announced $100 million commitment to invest in the future of quality kids, family, and educational programming".
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Collider

7 Historical Dramas Like The Essex Serpent to Watch Next

Apple TV+ has slowly been making a name for itself as a destination for prestige TV in the extremely competitive streaming wars. Shows like Ted Lasso, Severance, and The Morning Show have all become central attractions to Apple TV+ subscribers, and they’re bolstered further by a growing collection of acclaimed original films like CODA and The Tragedy of Macbeth. The latest addition to their library of original content, The Essex Serpent, looks to add yet another must-see selection to the streaming service.
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'Breaking Bad's "Fly" Episode Took the Show Back to Its Roots

Although Better Call Saul is approaching its series finale, its critically acclaimed predecessor Breaking Bad remains one of television’s most renowned series. The Emmy award-winning show starred Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who “breaks bad” after learning he has developed cancer. In order to raise money for his treatment and to make sure he has enough left to give to his wife Skyler (Anna Gunn), son Walter “Flynn” Jr. (RJ Mitte), and infant daughter Holly when he eventually passes, Walter partners up with a former student and high school dropout Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) who has become a meth “cook” and drug dealer. At first, Walter and Jesse use an RV trailer as their base of operations, which often breaks down in the middle of the New Mexico desert. Later, Walter White’s alias “Heisenberg” becomes well known throughout Albuquerque, New Mexico, along with his sought-after blue meth. Walter and Jesse catch the attention of the chicken franchise owner of Los Pollos Hermanos, Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), and, through their sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), are roped in on Fring’s drug empire across the southwest. Through it all, Walter and Jesse must avoid being caught by Walter’s brother-in-law, DEA agent Hank Schrader (Dean Norris).
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Collider

James Hong: The Prolific Character Actor Who Is Game for Anything

You just can’t stop James Hong. Even at age 93, the actor appeared in two of the more noteworthy movies of 2022 so far — Turning Red and Everything Everywhere All At Once. And considering the work ethic of the veteran character actor throughout his career, this should come as no surprise. It's also no surprise that he continues to be a joy to watch every time he shows up onscreen. With his IMDb acting credits totaling more than 500, he is arguably the most prolific actor in history. This is no doubt due to a willingness to take bit parts in a wide range of movies, TV shows, video games, and pretty much any medium befitting of his talents, and what’s amazing is how much of an impact he’s able to make with each character he plays, even when most of them rarely appear for more than a scene or two.
TV SHOWS

