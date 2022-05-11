ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

10 Saddest Korean Dramas For When You Need A Good Cry

By Bethany Tillerson
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long week, you’re uncertain of your future, and you just need to watch a sad show and let out some cathartic tears for people who don’t exist. No one’s judging–we’ve all been there. Sometimes people just need to cry. Luckily,...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kang Soo-yeon, Veteran Korean Actress, Dies at 55

Kang soo-yeon, a veteran Korean actress, has died. She was 55. The Korea Herald reported that the actress died on Saturday following a cerebral hemorrhage, two days after she was taken to hospital in Southern Seoul for a cardiac arrest.More from The Hollywood ReporterDennis Waterman, Actor in 'The Sweeney' and 'Minder' Dies at 74Mickey Gilley, Country Singer Who Helped Inspire 'Urban Cowboy,' Dies at 86Kenneth Welsh, 'The Day After Tomorrow' and 'Twin Peaks' Actor, Dies at 80 Kang was born in Seoul in 1966 and began her career as a child actor in the 1970s. In 1977 she appeared in the family...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

GOT7 Are Officially Making a Comeback Later This Month

GOT7 are officially coming back, Ahgase! On Sunday, May 8, the group announced their self-titled EP, "GOT7," will drop later this month. The project will mark Jay-B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom's first release since they left their agency, JYP Entertainment, in January 2021. At the time, Mark Tuan reassured fans the guys would be sticking together by tweeting, "Nothing is coming to an end, just the beginning." Ahgase didn't know when they would return, but on April 22, the Korean website JoyNews24 reported GOT7 were expected to release new music soon. Then, on May 6, the septet opened up new social media accounts, which only added to the comeback rumors.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Reuters

Penthouses in North Korea are mainly for the unfortunate few

SEOUL (Reuters) - For people in many countries, living in a penthouse is the dream. In North Korea? Not so much. Leader Kim Jong Un keeps building outwardly glamorous high-rise apartment buildings in the capital, Pyongyang, with the latest being an 80-storey skyscraper completed this week. But defectors and other...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gong Yoo
Person
Hyun Bin
Person
Kim Soo Hyun
Person
Jun Ji Hyun
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dramas#Korean
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Indian couple sue their son for £530,000 for failing to produce a grandchild after splashing all their savings on his lavish wedding and US pilot training

A retired Indian couple are taking their only son to court for more than £500,000 as they claim his failure to produce a grandchild has caused them 'mental agony'. Sajneev Prasad, 61, and wife Sadhana, 57, filed a petition against son Shrey Sagar and his wife Shubhangi, who married in 2016 and do not have any children.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
AFP

Two South Koreans, including army captain, arrested for spying for North

Two South Koreans, including a serving army captain, have been arrested on charges of stealing military secrets for a suspected North Korean agent who paid them in cryptocurrency, Seoul police said Friday. But this is the first case where a South Korean "civilian and an active-duty military captain were caught trying to obtain military secrets, at the behest of a North Korean agent," the police said in a statement. 
MILITARY
Collider

How 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Uses Captain Pike to Tackle the Concept of Fate

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the first episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds wastes no time when it comes to its premiere episode, which also bears the title "Strange New Worlds" Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the U.S.S Enterprise are sent on a mission to rescue Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) from the planet Kiley, where she and other Starfleet members are being held prisoner. But Pike is also struggling with the events of Star Trek: Discovery's second season, where he witnessed his own death while attempting to protect a group of Starfleet cadets. That future continues to haunt him — quite literally, as he often sees his burnt and mangled face on every reflective surface.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Night Sky': Trailer, Release Date, Cast and Everything We Know So Far About the Amazon Sci-Fi Series

Good science fiction can evoke a sense of wonder in an audience like no other genre, and that is clearly what Amazon’s new series Night Sky is aiming to do. Night Sky, however, is also trying to balance that with something more down-to-earth and realistic. Its writer Holden Miller has described the show as “sort of experiencing something incredibly momentous, but from a place that feels like it's your own bedroom.” With acting greats Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons in the lead roles, Night Sky looks like it could be a gorgeous summer sci-fi series for everyone who looks up to the night sky and ponders the universe and their place in it.
TV SERIES
MyArkLaMiss

South Korea’s next leader faces escalating North Korean nuke threat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — During his election campaign, South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol had tough words for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he would teach his rival some manners and sternly deal with his provocative missile tests with a strengthened alliance with the United States. But as he takes office Tuesday […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy