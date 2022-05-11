10 Saddest Korean Dramas For When You Need A Good Cry

GOT7 are officially coming back, Ahgase! On Sunday, May 8, the group announced their self-titled EP, "GOT7," will drop later this month. The project will mark Jay-B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom's first release since they left their agency, JYP Entertainment, in January 2021. At the time, Mark Tuan reassured fans the guys would be sticking together by tweeting, "Nothing is coming to an end, just the beginning." Ahgase didn't know when they would return, but on April 22, the Korean website JoyNews24 reported GOT7 were expected to release new music soon. Then, on May 6, the septet opened up new social media accounts, which only added to the comeback rumors.
