CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Temperatures continue to run 15-20° warmer than normal for mid-May, topping out in the 80s across CNY again on Friday and again this weekend. Saturday will end up as a mainly dry day but an isolated shower or two is not out of the question. A better chance to see some showers (and maybe some thunderstorms) will come on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures ‘cool’ off a bit for next week, leaving high temperatures in the 60s and low 70s which is considered normal for this time of year.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO