ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Man charged with Tacoma road rage shooting arrested in Seattle, state troopers say

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

A 47-year-old man charged with shooting a driver who stopped near an Interstate 5 on-ramp to give a man change in Tacoma last year was arrested Friday by a SWAT team with the Washington State Patrol.

Rodney Hebert was charged in Pierce County Superior Court on May 2 with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges came nearly a year after he allegedly shot at a man five times after being stopped behind him at a traffic light.

One bullet struck the other driver in the thigh, and prosecutors said the victim was chased to SeaTac before he was able to get away from his assailant.

An alert for Hebert’s arrest was sent to Washington state law enforcement May 5, according to a news release from WSP . The next day, detectives with the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force located him and followed the man to where he worked in downtown Seattle.

State troopers said a SWAT team took Hebert into custody without incident. He was found with a gun, which troopers said was not brandished during the arrest.

Hebert was arraigned in Superior Court on Monday, and Judge James Orlando set bail at $100,000. According to court filings, 16 of the defendant’s relatives and friends wrote letters to the court in support of him for consideration at his bail hearing. Hebert was released Tuesday after posting a bail bond.

According to court records, the defendant has two previous convictions for first-degree assault and one for a drive-by shooting.

State troopers described the May 28 incident began at the traffic light on the Interstate 5 on-ramp from East 28th Street. According to the release, a driver who himself has experienced intermittent homelessness stopped to give money to a homeless person he saw asking for change at the intersection.

When the traffic light turned green, the motorist did not immediately drive forward. Troopers said this caused the driver of a Kia behind him to honk their horn, then pull up beside the victim. The driver of the Kia yelled and made gestures at the victim, who yelled back.

The situation escalated, and troopers said the driver of the Kia fired a gun at the victim, striking him in the leg. Another bullet hit his vehicle and went just above the victim’s head.

Troopers said detectives with WSP worked the case for almost a year. Surveillance video and photos were broadcast to the public through Washington’s Most Wanted, and multiple tipsters identified Hebert as the suspect. Detectives discovered that a blue Kia Optima was registered to him, but they weren’t able to locate him at any of his listed addresses.

Unable to locate the suspect, charges were referred to the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Comments / 0

Related
KXL

Pierce County Deputy Shoots And Wounds 19-Year-Old

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a Pierce County deputy shot and wounded a 19-year-old man who was driving a vehicle wanted in an armed carjacking and robberies. The News Tribune reports the man was shot Thursday morning near Frederickson after he fled from a traffic stop. The Pierce...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Seatac, WA
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
County
Pierce County, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Seattle, Washington

Police Investigating Friday Afternoon Shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot in an RV encampment Friday afternoon. Witnesses began calling 911 around 3 PM to report that a man had been shot in the 2600 block of Southwest Andover St. Police arrived and found a man with mulitiple gunshot wounds and began providing first aid. Seattle Fire Department medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Seattle#Kia Optima#Violent Crime#Swat#Wsp
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Moses Lake felon with more than a dozen convictions gets 15+ years for drug-related crimes

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Moses Lake man with more than 13 prior felony convictions will spend the next 15 years in prison for a string of drug-related crimes and high-speed chases that prosecutors say endangered the larger community. According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for Eastern Washington, Jeremy Gilbert pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams...
MOSES LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHQ Right Now

WSP conducts additional DUI emphasis patrols as part of Operation Sober Handle

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says extra DUI emphasis patrols will be conducted today as part of the Operation Sober Handle, an initiative started by traffic safety research prosecutor (TSRP) Miriam Norman, that encourages law enforcement to pull over commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) when impairment is suspected. Recent...
SPOKANE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Traffic Collision Detectives Investigating After Driver Fatally Strikes Cyclist on 4th Avenue

SPD detectives are investigating after a driver in a Jeep fatally struck a cyclist Wednesday morning in a collision on 4th Avenue. Around 10:30 AM, the driver of the Jeep was turning out of a parking lot along 4th Avenue South and Holgate Street, preparing to turn north. The driver stopped to wait for vehicle traffic and was looking south when a cyclist approached on the sidewalk from the north. The driver collided with the cyclist while turning on to 4thAvenue.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent Police arrest man for allegedly killing his roommate

Kent Police arrested a 59-year-old man for allegedly killing his 60-year-old male roommate. Officers responded at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday, May 12 to a fight between two roommates in the area of 27600 123rd Avenue SE, according to Kent Police. Dispatch advised officers that one of the men was unconscious...
KENT, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia man allegedly steals car, crashes, walks away

An Olympia man has been charged after allegedly stealing a car, crashing it, fleeing the scene of the collision and later giving police a fake name. Christopher Daniel Berry, 32, was arrested on May 1 after a reported hit and run at the intersection of State Avenue and Puget Street.
OLYMPIA, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
592
Followers
231
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy