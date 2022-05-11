ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

More high wind Wednesday

By Eric DoBroka
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We have more high wind moving through New Mexico Wednesday afternoon boosting the wildfires once again. Wind advisories/red flag warnings are in effect all day Wednesday with peak wind gusts 40-50 mph. Winds are coming predominantly from the south, pushing the brunt of the smoke northward. Moisture tries to squeeze in from the southeast. Scattered late day storms will become severe close to the Texas border. Meanwhile, a cold front will move through later Wednesday afternoon and evening, knocking temperatures down overnight and Thursday 10-15°. This will push the moisture back into Texas and bring drier air Thursday. We’ll finally see calmer winds across western NM Thursday as the storm departs. Eastern parts of our state will have one more day of fire weather/high winds before conditions stabilize Friday.

High temperatures will be the warmest today with highs in the upper 80s for Albuquerque, upper 90s for Roswell, and middle 80s for Santa Fe. Cooler temperatures arrive Thursday with Farmington only topping out near 70° and the RGV nearing 80°. High pressure builds to our southwest and this will calm the wind down through the weekend as high temperatures heat back up. Albuquerque will be nearing 90° Saturday into next week. A backdoor front will arrive later in the weekend for the northeast, giving the area some chances for higher humidity and cooler temperatures for a day.

