ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation Is Hitting Groceries Hard, With Food Prices up Nearly 11% Since Last Year

By Sarah Hansen
Money
Money
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsxTT_0fadxqRY00
Getty Images

America's inflation worries are far from over. The inflation rate dropped slightly in April, but prices for essentials like groceries are still rising at a rapid pace. Prices for cars, airfare and gas are up steeply compared to a year ago too.

Consumer prices rose 8.3% on a yearly basis in April, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), and were up 0.3% on a monthly basis. That’s a slight improvement from March, when prices rose 8.5% (a four-decade high) compared to the previous year and 1.2% compared to February.

Looking for ways to save money? Refinancing your mortgage could allow you to lower your monthly mortgage payment.

Click your state to get matched to a top mortgage provider in your area. Start saving today!

Groceries were nearly 11% more expensive in April than they were a year earlier, BLS data shows, driven in part by particularly big jumps in the prices of meat, poultry, fish as well as eggs, which are 23% more expensive year over year.

As many travelers know, flight prices in the U.S. are, well, soaring. Airfares were 33% pricier in April compared to a year ago, and more than 18% more expensive than March. The BLS said that the steep monthly gain in airline ticket prices is the largest since the beginning of its consumer price data in 1963, and the annual price increase is the largest since 1980.

The average price for a domestic round-trip flight this summer is $383, according to the travel search site Hopper. The firm expects airfares to peak between $410 and $420 for a round trip later this summer.

After gas prices steadily rose each month since January, costs at the pump actually ticked down by roughly 6% in April compared to March. On the whole, however, gas was still nearly 50% more expensive last month than it was during the same time last year.

Gas prices have also ticked back up in the first days of May, reaching a new record high of $4.37 per gallon on average on Tuesday.

Is inflation finally slowing down?

Last week, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate as part of its strategy to tamp down on rapid inflation.

“Inflation is much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference last week. “We’re moving expeditiously to bring it back down.”

Americans appear to be optimistic about the strategy. A survey released Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that consumers are anticipating inflation of 6.3% over the next year — still elevated by historical standards but an improvement over the rapid price growth of the last year. Over the next three years, consumers expect an inflation rate of 3.9%.

Ad

You never know when you might find yourself financially strapped - the good news is you have options.

A Personal Loan can help you mitigate losses and get back on track. Click here to explore your options!

Gas Prices Just Hit a New Record High (and They're Heading Even Higher)

Stocks Usually Thrive After Inflation Peaks. So Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

Comments / 11

Witchqueen New Orleans
2d ago

Sure seems allot higher to me than 11%! Eggs have doubled! The price of beef is almost doubled along with just about everything else in Florida. Can't wait to leave this state. They should change the name to New York South,or Southern New York!

Reply
4
Related
Money

The 'Savings Boom Is Over' as Americans Scramble to Cope With Inflation

Americans are saving at the lowest level in about a decade as increased prices for everything from gas to groceries continue to weigh heavily on their budgets. The U.S. Commerce Department released new numbers Friday showing that the personal saving rate has declined in the wake of record-setting inflation. In March 2022, the saving rate slid to 6.2%, down from 6.8% in February.
BUSINESS
Money

Here’s Where Home Prices Are Rising the Most in the U.S.

Home prices in America keep rising at an astonishing pace, despite some signs that the red-hot housing market may finally be cooling off. A new report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) found that in the first quarter of 2022, 70% of the 185 major metro areas saw home prices grow by 10% or more over the past year.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
FOXBusiness

Meat prices soar as inflation hits US shoppers

Frank Ottomanelli, the owner of S. Ottomanelli & Sons Prime Meats in New York, said on Monday that he has been forced to raise prices between 5 and 10% because of inflation. Speaking from his location in Queens, N.Y. during a live interview on "Varney & Co.," Ottomanelli said he tried to do everything he could to keep prices "down as much as possible" as the price for everything, including rent and gas, continue to rise and are hitting 40-year highs.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Food Prices#Consumer Prices#Gas Prices#Bls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Olivia White

More food shortages could come to America.

Food shortages are a severe issue in the United States, as we saw in March of 2022. This shortage follows the food shortage we had in 2020 due to supply chain issues caused by rising demand and limited availability.
CBS News

Crude oil prices are sinking. So why are gas prices still high?

The price of crude oil has dropped significantly compared to a month ago, but drivers in the U.S. are still experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump. Crude oil is down more than $20 a barrel, or a decline of almost 20%, from its March peak. But gas prices remain elevated, costing an average of $4.11 a gallon at stations across the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a service that tracks fuel prices. That means prices at the pump have dipped about 5% during the same time.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
torquenews.com

How Much Does Your Electric Bill Go Up With a Tesla Model Y?

How much your Tesla's electric bill will cost you per month depends on your location. Electricity pricing trends can impact how much your Tesla Model 3 or Model Y will add to your electric bill - and those prices can vary from by electricity company. According to Teslanomics on average,...
GAS PRICE
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
Money

Money

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy