YOU CAN HELP: Bidding opens in Fairmount Park PTA’s online auction

westseattleblog.com
 2 days ago

Another chance to help a local school! Today’s the first of three days for bidding in the Fairmount Park Elementary PTA‘s online auction. Here’s the announcement:....

westseattleblog.com

westseattleblog.com

2 DAYS AWAY: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day updates, and another list

(Photo by Brooke Gosztola) Some clouds, some clear sky. That’s what we saw tonight at sunset and as the forecast continues to improve, that’s what’s predicted for Saturday, the return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day. The temperature might even get into the mid-60s, which is normal (unlike today, which set a record for lowest high temperature on this date, 51 when it should have been 66). So on we go with the grand plan for WSCGSD – it sounds like it might shake out similar to 2017 (check the pics in our coverage from that day, which we note had some sellers/sites you’ll see again this year). We’ve continued to update the map page – note the list of last-minute cancellations, and the links to sale-type lists we’ve published so far. Here’s another list – the block sales: #2, #9, #19, #29, #53, #75, #87, #100, #101, #153, #191, #192, #217, #234, #261, #307, #318, plus two apartment-complex sales, #5 (Westhaven) and #155 (Broadstone Sky). More updates Friday!
westseattleblog.com

GRATITUDE: Shredding, food-drive success at Westwood event

The totals – and words of appreciation – are in from last Saturday’s shredding and food-drive event sponsored by John L. Scott Real Estate-Westwood (WSB sponsor):. John L. Scott-Westwood would like to thank everyone for coming out to Westwood Village last Saturday, May 7, 2022 for the shred (documents) event. It was wonderful to work with the White Center Food Bank again to come together in support of the WS community and beyond.
westseattleblog.com

CAMP SECOND CHANCE: New tiny houses arrive

ADDITIONS: Lots of renovation/addition work under way at the city-sanctioned encampment that’s been on the city-owned Myers Way Parcels for nearly six years. 15 of the 26 new tiny houses mentioned last month have arrived, reported camp manager Scott Harris; none are connected to electricity yet. The new kitchen and shower facilities are in place; the latter is being set up for ADA accessibility. The laundry room is finished and awaiting washers and dryers. New appliances also are on order for the kitchen – refrigerators and a freezer. Two shipping containers are expected as well, one for campers’ storage and another to be used to hold donated items. A new security structure was expected today, replacing the old one.
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK SCENE: Students in the spotlight

Even if you didn’t get out to enjoy tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk, you can enjoy art at local businesses all month long. At West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW), work by West Seattle High School students is on display. After a busy afternoon of breaking news, we arrived just after their reception wrapped up – but we caught up with one of the artists, WSHS junior Esme Jablonsky, who says she works with “any and every medium I can get my hands on”:
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK SCENE: ‘Sky’ by the bay

From the northernmost stop on tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk:. Androu Morgan and Barbara Fugate are two of the artists whose works are featured in “Sky,” the display at Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle (1309 Harbor SW); LWPT co-owner Mark Bouma sent the photo. Barbara also curated “Sky,” described as “a collection of seven artists’ interpretation of the sky.” It’s an apt subject for LWPT, whose light-filled clinic is across the street from the shore of Elliott Bay, with a view of sky as well as sea. LWPT co-owner Laura Bouma tells us an upcoming exhibit at the clinic will focus on flowers.
westseattleblog.com

THURSDAY: West Seattle Art Walk, May edition!

Tomorrow night (Thursday, May 12th), you’re invited to get out to explore and enjoy local art, during the May edition of the West Seattle Art Walk. Above is this quarter’s list of venues – both those hosting art and those offering food/drink specials to people who are out and about on Art Walk night. For specifics – like artists, receptions, hours – you can check this month’s preview on the WSAW website. One highlight: Lake Washington Physical Therapy (1309 Harbor Avenue SW; WSB sponsor) across from Don Armeni Boat Ramp is opening its doors for its quarterly Art Walk reception, spotlighting the group show “Sky” (previewed here) – stop in 7-8 pm to enjoy the art, and the view. Lots of other highlights from Admiral in the north to Arbor Heights in the south – browse the preview and make your Thursday night plan!
westseattleblog.com

LOST CAT: Looking for Nino – May 12, 2022 9:35 am

We are looking for our lost cat Nino – he went missing last night from our patio right next to Fairmount Park off of Fauntleroy Way SW. He’s a black/gray tabby, has a small cyst under his right eye, and is not wearing a collar. He is pretty shy, and will likely run away if you chase him. If someone finds him, please call/text Brian at 402-955-9264 or Mengdie (Mindy) at 225-235-4678.
westseattleblog.com

FAUNTLEROY FERRY DOCK: Alternative locations ruled out; community meetings planned

Two major developments in the ongoing plan to replace the Fauntleroy ferry terminal/dock:. ALTERNATE LOCATIONS DISCARDED: Above is the WSF recording of last Wednesday’s Community Advisory Group meeting for the project. One major development – the possible alternative locations proposed in the early going are not going to advance to the next level of review. So what they’re looking at is what could be built in the same location – a same-size dock, a larger dock, etc. Still under consideration are possible offsite holding areas, coupled with a new dock in the same location. Here’s the slide deck with highlights including the list of which alternatives are advancing and which are not.
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: West of Chicago Pizza progress

Last October, we brought you first word that West of Chicago Pizza Company planned to move from its Delridge kitchen to a sit-down space in The Triangle, 3770 SW Alaska, formerly home to Chaco Canyon Organic Café. This week West of Chicago announced that the “last day of operation at the Delridge location will be Sunday, May 29th” and that the deep-dish pizza place “anticipates opening our doors at the new location somewhere around the end of June and the beginning of July.” (Thanks to Greg for the tip.)
westseattleblog.com

LOST CAT: Seen Kwage? – May 10, 2022 3:44 pm

My cat, KWAGE, has escaped from my apartment at Alaska House, 4545 42nd Ave SW. She is only recently been very friendly with me. She’s not able to live outside, but never underestimate a cat! Please call 206-265-3175 or email seattle.subee@gmail.com to let me know if you have seen her.
westseattleblog.com

Reply To: Looking for a good OLD SCHOOL Doctor

If you’re willing to see a naturopath, I would highly recommend Neighborhood Naturopathic, which is a WSB sponsor. Here is a blog post about them from last month:. Neighborhood Naturopathic: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!. . I see Dr Taylor who is a little bit hard to get into, but...
westseattleblog.com

Reply To: Development of a new place

I dont have a website, or any social media and I want to make sure it’s clear I am an actual playwright / actor so here are some links!. https://www.startribune.com/sean-neely-show-about-pedophilia-blurs-lines-of-reality-in-an-unsatisfying-way/438573643/. Cancer. Rape. Theatre. Loophole. FRINGE SHORTS: “Kyle and Sean are Lovers”. https://www.dnainfo.com/chicago/20170903/jefferson-park/pedophile-art-not-welcome-here-nw-side-group-protest-fringe-fest/
ENTERTAINMENT
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday watch + weekend alerts

6:02 AM: Good morning and welcome to Friday, May 13th. The National Weather Service predicts a partly sunny day, high around 60. -Saturday is West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, with ~300 sales around the peninsula – see the map here – so neighborhoods will be busier. -SDOT...
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes

6:01 AM: Good morning and welcome to Thursday, May 12th. The National Weather Service predicts rain at times today, windy too, high in the 50s. Metro is on its regular weekday schedule, but watch @kcmetroalerts (new account) for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. Check the West Seattle Water Taxi status here.
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Why vehicles under the West Seattle Bridge got spattered with concrete

Last night we published Stephen‘s reader report about his car getting spattered by concrete and rocks while he was driving under the west end of the West Seattle Bridge on Monday afternoon. Others reported in comments that it had happened to them, We asked SDOT about it this morning. This afternoon, we have their reply:
westseattleblog.com

What’s ahead for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

K(Eyelash cup fungi at Schmitz Park, photographed by Rosalie Miller) SPORTS: Three events at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex this afternoon – a track meet plus two softball playoff games: 1:30 pm, Chief Sealth IHS vs. Seattle Prep; 3:30 pm, West Seattle HS vs. Rainier Beach. PUGET SOUND LOCAL...
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver CR-V (update: found)

11:21 PM: Be on the lookout for Kaley‘s stolen car:. My car was stolen from the alley parking pad behind my house on 35th Avenue SW last night at midnight. It was driven to an apartment complex off 16th Avenue in White Center, where the GPS was disconnected at 12:55 am. 2001 Honda CR-V / silver / plate # BTR3878. No plate on front bumper. Tire cover on back is no longer there. SPD incident # 22-117970.
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation near California/Andover

Eric May 12, 2022 (4:54 pm) Ok… so I’m walking down 45th in front of the Church of Latter Day Saint near Andover, and I hear “Bop! Bop!…” 4-5 shots fired over the houses to the East. I then hear a car take off going south in the alley. I hid in the damn bushes and called 911! What on earth is going on! My mother was just carjacked a couple of weeks ago at Island View. Then this!?!
