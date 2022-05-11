ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka road closed for water main break

By Tori Whalen
WIBW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break on Wednesday, May 11, closed the road for the day....

www.wibw.com

WIBW

Power restored after outage early Friday in College Hill area of central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy crews were working to restore power after an outage affected more than 500 customers early Friday in the College Hill area of central Topeka. The outage was reported at 5:26 a.m. Friday in an area bounded roughly by S.W. Huntoon on the north, S.W. MacVicar on the west, S.W. 17th on the south and S.W. Washburn Avenue on the east. The area was immediately north of the Washburn University campus.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Southbound lanes of I-35 reopen following crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A multi-vehicle crash forced the closure of all southbound lanes of I-35 near mile marker 40 on Friday afternoon. That’s about 1 mile north of the Haysville / Derby exit. Police and first responders are arriving on the scene. Officials reported three people with potentially serious injuries. The southbound lanes of […]
HAYSVILLE, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to crash early Friday in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a local hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Friday on the south edge of downtown Topeka. The crash was reported around 5:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of S. Kansas Avenue. Initial reports indicated a Kia Soul car had crashed at...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KU commencement ceremony delayed Sunday due to severe weather threat

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas is delaying its commencement ceremony on Sunday due to the threat of severe weather. The graduation ceremony was originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m., but has now been pushed back to 2:30 p.m. The university said they made the change “due to projected...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Public recommendation submissions close about next Topeka City Manager

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interim City Manager Bill Cochran said responses varied but most importantly residents want someone with integrity and one that knows the area. The public opinion polls are closed for Topeka residents to share their thoughts on the next city manager. As of around 3 p.m. Friday...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Motorcycle rider hurt in crash near downtown Emporia

One person was hurt in a wreck involving a car and motorcycle near downtown Emporia late Friday afternoon. Emporia Police and Emporia-Lyon County EMS responded to West Sixth Avenue just west of Neosho shortly after 4 pm. The motorcycle rider was taken to Newman Regional Health with undisclosed injuries. The car driver was not hurt.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Fire damages barn, equipment in SE Shawnee Co.

BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A barn fire did an estimated $50,000 damage to the structure and the equipment inside. Shawnee Heights Fire crews responded around 1:30 p.m. Friday to a property on in the 3000 block of SE 61st St., just east of Berryton Rd. Fire officials say crews had...
SHAWNEE, KS
WIBW

One taken to hospital after 2-car crash in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-car crash Friday morning in south Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 9:59 a.m. at S.W. 32nd and Van Buren. Police at the scene said a white, Nissan Kicks car and a black Pontiac...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

More than 20 fireworks stands approved to sell in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fireworks stands will open next month in Shawnee County. The Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the applications for 23 fireworks stands Thursday morning at their meeting. They will be spread throughout the county with eight in District 1, six in District 2, and nine in District 3.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

SCP+R to celebrate new renovations at tennis center with open house

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. will celebrate the new renovations at its Harold Kossover Tennis Center with an open house. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says an open house for the newly renovated clubhouse at Harold Kossover Tennis Center has been scheduled for May 21. It said Topeka Tennis Association leaders and Shawnee Co. Commissioner Bill Riphahn will deliver remarks around 11 a.m. at the tennis center.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Superior Street closed due to sink hole

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works says that Superior Street is closed from 1st to 3rd Avenue effective immediately after a sink hole was discovered in the middle of the street. Only local access will be allowed from 3rd Avenue. The sinkhole, estimated to be 2’ to 4’ in...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KNSS Radio

One dead in east Wichita crash

A woman who witnessed the wreck stopped and began rendering when an eastbound motorcycle with two occupants struck her then hit the SUV. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Man ejected, killed in rollover crash near Meriden

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man that was ejected from his pickup truck in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning north of Meriden has died. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the fatal crash happened at 4:20 a.m. along K-4 highway, north of Clark Rd. They said Robert Elias, 51, of...
MERIDEN, KS
KAKE TV

One person killed, several hurt in East-bound Kellogg crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – Wichita Police say that one person was killed and three others suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning. The accident took place at approximately 2:00 a.m. the the 6600 block of E. Kellogg, near Kellogg and Armour. Initially, the 9-1-1- call reported that a single vehicle had rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg with two people inside. When officers arrived on-scene, they learned that a second wreck involving a motorcycle had occurred just after the first crash.
WICHITA, KS

