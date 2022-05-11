Borrello: Special Election for Reed’s Seat Required

The Bradford Hospital Foundation recently elected Ron Orris as chairman of its board of directors. Orris, a BHF board member for six years, serves as executive director at the Philo and Sarah Blaisdell Foundation. He worked as city controller for the City of Bradford for 26 years, executive director of the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce and serves as board chairman for Futures Rehabilitation Center, Inc., the Bradford Water Authority, McKean County SPCA Foundation, Bradford YWCA Endowment Committee, and the finance and pastoral committees at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He received the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce Director’s Award, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s Presidential Medal of Distinction and the George G. Blaisdell YMCA Community Service Award.

