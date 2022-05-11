ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Borrello: Special Election for Reed’s Seat Required

By Andy Paulsen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe resignation of Congressman Tom Reed will likely lead to a special election. In an interview today, State Senator George Borrello said that a...

PennDOT Maintenance Schedule: 5/15-5/21

PennDOT has announced its maintenance schedule for McKean County the coming week. There will be crack sealing in Kane and bridge repair and Sign Repairs and Upgrades countywide. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
Orris New Bradford Hospital Foundation Chair

The Bradford Hospital Foundation recently elected Ron Orris as chairman of its board of directors. Orris, a BHF board member for six years, serves as executive director at the Philo and Sarah Blaisdell Foundation. He worked as city controller for the City of Bradford for 26 years, executive director of the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce and serves as board chairman for Futures Rehabilitation Center, Inc., the Bradford Water Authority, McKean County SPCA Foundation, Bradford YWCA Endowment Committee, and the finance and pastoral committees at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He received the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce Director’s Award, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s Presidential Medal of Distinction and the George G. Blaisdell YMCA Community Service Award.
BRADFORD, PA
McKean DA’s Office Celebrates National Police Week

This coming week is National Police Week, which allows us to reflect on the heroic work of law enforcement and remember those who have been killed in the line of duty. District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer issued a statement on Friday congratulating the heroism of the officers of the various police departments across McKean County.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
Pitt-Bradford Receives Two Advertising Awards

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford received two national awards for newspaper and outdoor ads in the 37th annual Educational Advertising Awards program, the largest educational advertising awards competition in the United States. Pitt-Bradford received a Gold Award in the newspaper advertising – series category for a series of print...
BRADFORD, PA
State
New York State
Olean Resident Arrested on Warrant

An Olean resident was arrested on a warrant Friday. At 4:40 AM, Olean Police arrested 25-year-old Mackenzie Patrick Green on a bench warrant for a previous charge of second-degree criminal contempt. Green was held pending arraignment.
OLEAN, NY
BRMC, OGH Award April Star Awards

Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital have announced their Star Award recipients for April. Radiology Unit Clerk Carol Cabo received the award for BRMC, and data specialist Nolan Albert received the award for Olean General. The Star Award is presented monthly to an employee at each hospital who...
BRADFORD, PA
UPDATE: Barnum Road Head-On Collision

The patients of a head on collision that occurred on Barnum Road Thursday morning have been identified. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 24-year-old Alexis H. Layman of Olean allegedly failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and struck 58-year-old Tammy L. Church of Eldred head-on. Both women were h entrapped...
OLEAN, NY
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
George Borrello
Zippo/Case Lighter Recognized as World’s Largest

A world record certification organization is acknowledging the lighter atop the Zippo/Case Museum as the world’s largest Zippo Lighter. The website for the World Record Academy posted an article today about the museum and recognized the lighter above the museum entrance as the World’s Largest. You can see...
MUSEUMS
Bradford Woman Accused of Stalking, False Reports

A Bradford woman is in McKean County Jail on stalking allegations. According to a criminal complaint, 50-year-old Dorothear Skaggs is accused of making a total of 23 false allegations of child abuse with Childline and McKean County Children and Youth Services against the couple that had court-ordered custody of her grandchildren. The couple told CYS that Skaggs had been continually harassing them.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
Early Morning Shooting in Olean

Olean Police are investigating an early morning shooting. Officers responded to a 911 call around 2:30 Thursday morning reporting the sound of gunshots on the 900 block of Seneca Avenue. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a resident and discovered that shots had been fired into the rear of an occupied apartment.
OLEAN, NY
Waldameer Opens Tomorrow

One more sign of summer: Waldameer opens tomorrow. The park will be open for the next couple of weekends until the new season kicks off Memorial Day weekend with extended hours. More information is available here.
LIFESTYLE

