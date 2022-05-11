ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olean, NY

Brass Fixtures Stolen from Antique Fire Engines in Olean

By Andy Paulsen
wesb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Olean Police are investigating the theft of brass fixtures from a number of antique...

wesb.com

wesb.com

UPDATE: Barnum Road Head-On Collision

The patients of a head on collision that occurred on Barnum Road Thursday morning have been identified. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 24-year-old Alexis H. Layman of Olean allegedly failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and struck 58-year-old Tammy L. Church of Eldred head-on. Both women were h entrapped...
OLEAN, NY
wesb.com

Olean Resident Arrested on Warrant

An Olean resident was arrested on a warrant Friday. At 4:40 AM, Olean Police arrested 25-year-old Mackenzie Patrick Green on a bench warrant for a previous charge of second-degree criminal contempt. Green was held pending arraignment.
OLEAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Residents displaced after house fire in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Red Cross is helping a Batavia resident after their house caught on fire. This all happened around nine last night at a home on Montclair Avenue in Batavia. Crews said flames engulfed the first and second floors of the home and also extended into...
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Olean Police investigate theft of hundreds of items from over a hundred antique fire trucks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Olean Police are investigating an unusual theft of hundreds of items they say were taken over the past two months. Some of the items taken include brass bells, fire hose nozzles and fire hose caps, which were stolen from over a hundred antique fire trucks. The items were stolen from where the trucks were stored at the former Dal-Tile plant on East State Street.
OLEAN, NY
2 On Your Side

Fire causes $100k in damages to Buffalo apartment building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a blaze Friday evening at an apartment building in the city. According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, firefighters were called to 921 Main Street just before 5 p.m. for reports of a fire. Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor of the occupied apartment building.
chautauquatoday.com

Police make four arrests after search of apartment in Jamestown

A search of an apartment on Newland Avenue in Jamestown led to four arrests on Thursday. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 631 Newland Avenue shortly after 5 pm. The search led to discovery of a quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and a .22 caliber rifle. Police have charged 57-year-old Bernard Philbrick, 40-year-old Samantha Ackler, 29-year-old Savannah Gross and 31-year-old Corey Keeler with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, since all four are convicted felons. Police also charged them with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Keeler was also charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found fentanyl on his person. The four were transported to the Jamestown City Jail and arraigned in City Court.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Woman injured after car crashes into ditch on Rt. 6N

One woman is injured after crashing her car into a ditch in Edinboro overnight. According to Erie County 911, calls went out around 12:15 a.m. Friday for a one-car accident in the 6800 block of Route 6N. One woman reportedly suffered a head injury. She was evaluated by medical personnel on scene and released. State […]
EDINBORO, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Body recovered from the Niagara River in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from the Niagara River Saturday morning near the foot of Hertel Avenue. A fisherman in his boat spotted the body floating in the river, and crews responded to an emergency call just after 8 a.m., according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson. The […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Student Surprised Following Bike Theft

JAMESTOWN – A local student, known in the community for her charity work, came across a special surprise this week after her bicycle was stolen. During the holiday season, 11-year-old Taylnn Kendall collected toys and winter clothing for children in need. This week, Kendall was in need of help...
JAMESTOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Assemblyman’s Car Stolen After He Left His Keys In It

Whoops. Car thefts are on the rise, so you want to make sure you have your keys on you when parking somewhere. Sounds simple enough. A state lawmaker found out the hard way though after parking his car at a garage to attend a legislative dinner that was just a short ways away. WIVB says that the legislative dinner was Monday night, but when the assemblyman returned later to the same garage, his vehicle was nowhere to be found.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

Heavy police presence at Coal Street Park in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a heavy police presence at Coal Street Park in Wilkes-Barre, Thursday evening. Eyewitness News crews on scene say at least 11 cop cars from Wilkes-Barre City and Wilkes-Barre Township Police Departments were at the park. Wilkes-Barre City Police Sgt. Hilpp says officers were called to the park for […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira man dies after serious motorcycle crash

BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has died after a serious motorcycle crash in Tioga County Thursday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Tioga County Sheriff’s said that Brandon Burnham, 24, died from injuries in the May 12 crash. Deputies responded to the crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on State […]
BARTON, NY
wesb.com

Early Morning Shooting in Olean

Olean Police are investigating an early morning shooting. Officers responded to a 911 call around 2:30 Thursday morning reporting the sound of gunshots on the 900 block of Seneca Avenue. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a resident and discovered that shots had been fired into the rear of an occupied apartment.
OLEAN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

10 People Arrested In Erie County Raid, Guns And Drugs Seized

Erie County Sheriff's Deputies raided a home in the Black Rock neighborhood in Buffalo. The operation was a joint effort with the Buffalo Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Buffalo Field Office, among other agencies. The 'Safe Streets Task Force' involved 200 officers. The law enforcement officers were able to get guns, crack, and fentanyl off the streets.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

