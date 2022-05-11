ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s ahead for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

Cover picture for the articleK(Eyelash cup fungi at Schmitz Park, photographed by Rosalie Miller) SPORTS: Three events at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex this afternoon – a track meet plus two softball playoff games: 1:30 pm, Chief Sealth IHS vs. Seattle Prep; 3:30 pm, West...

2 DAYS AWAY: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day updates, and another list

(Photo by Brooke Gosztola) Some clouds, some clear sky. That’s what we saw tonight at sunset and as the forecast continues to improve, that’s what’s predicted for Saturday, the return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day. The temperature might even get into the mid-60s, which is normal (unlike today, which set a record for lowest high temperature on this date, 51 when it should have been 66). So on we go with the grand plan for WSCGSD – it sounds like it might shake out similar to 2017 (check the pics in our coverage from that day, which we note had some sellers/sites you’ll see again this year). We’ve continued to update the map page – note the list of last-minute cancellations, and the links to sale-type lists we’ve published so far. Here’s another list – the block sales: #2, #9, #19, #29, #53, #75, #87, #100, #101, #153, #191, #192, #217, #234, #261, #307, #318, plus two apartment-complex sales, #5 (Westhaven) and #155 (Broadstone Sky). More updates Friday!
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation near California/Andover

Eric May 12, 2022 (4:54 pm) Ok… so I’m walking down 45th in front of the Church of Latter Day Saint near Andover, and I hear “Bop! Bop!…” 4-5 shots fired over the houses to the East. I then hear a car take off going south in the alley. I hid in the damn bushes and called 911! What on earth is going on! My mother was just carjacked a couple of weeks ago at Island View. Then this!?!
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes

6:01 AM: Good morning and welcome to Thursday, May 12th. The National Weather Service predicts rain at times today, windy too, high in the 50s. Metro is on its regular weekday schedule, but watch @kcmetroalerts (new account) for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. Check the West Seattle Water Taxi status here.
BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: West of Chicago Pizza progress

Last October, we brought you first word that West of Chicago Pizza Company planned to move from its Delridge kitchen to a sit-down space in The Triangle, 3770 SW Alaska, formerly home to Chaco Canyon Organic Café. This week West of Chicago announced that the “last day of operation at the Delridge location will be Sunday, May 29th” and that the deep-dish pizza place “anticipates opening our doors at the new location somewhere around the end of June and the beginning of July.” (Thanks to Greg for the tip.)
FOLLOWUP: Why vehicles under the West Seattle Bridge got spattered with concrete

Last night we published Stephen‘s reader report about his car getting spattered by concrete and rocks while he was driving under the west end of the West Seattle Bridge on Monday afternoon. Others reported in comments that it had happened to them, We asked SDOT about it this morning. This afternoon, we have their reply:
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver CR-V (update: found)

11:21 PM: Be on the lookout for Kaley‘s stolen car:. My car was stolen from the alley parking pad behind my house on 35th Avenue SW last night at midnight. It was driven to an apartment complex off 16th Avenue in White Center, where the GPS was disconnected at 12:55 am. 2001 Honda CR-V / silver / plate # BTR3878. No plate on front bumper. Tire cover on back is no longer there. SPD incident # 22-117970.
DEVELOPMENT: Demolition preps at 4508 California SW; land-use approval for 3201 SW Avalon

DB40 May 10, 2022 (11:50 am) Why does the City approve development at 3201 SW Avalon when the County hasn’t yet determined the ST3 route?. Ron Swanson May 10, 2022 (2:17 pm) If it meets the zoning requirements you can’t stop the owners from building.The alternatives running alongside the expressway to Andover have turned out to be superior to running down Avalon/Genesee anyway, so it’s probably not going to be an issue.
LOST CAT: Looking for Nino – May 12, 2022 9:35 am

We are looking for our lost cat Nino – he went missing last night from our patio right next to Fairmount Park off of Fauntleroy Way SW. He’s a black/gray tabby, has a small cyst under his right eye, and is not wearing a collar. He is pretty shy, and will likely run away if you chase him. If someone finds him, please call/text Brian at 402-955-9264 or Mengdie (Mindy) at 225-235-4678.
LOST CAT: Seen Kwage? – May 10, 2022 3:44 pm

My cat, KWAGE, has escaped from my apartment at Alaska House, 4545 42nd Ave SW. She is only recently been very friendly with me. She’s not able to live outside, but never underestimate a cat! Please call 206-265-3175 or email seattle.subee@gmail.com to let me know if you have seen her.
YOU CAN HELP: Bidding opens in Fairmount Park PTA’s online auction

Another chance to help a local school! Today’s the first of three days for bidding in the Fairmount Park Elementary PTA‘s online auction. Here’s the announcement:. Fairmount Park PTA is hosting their annual auction Speakeasy Soirée: Have a Roaring Good Time. This year we have the...
FAUNTLEROY FERRY DOCK: Alternative locations ruled out; community meetings planned

Two major developments in the ongoing plan to replace the Fauntleroy ferry terminal/dock:. ALTERNATE LOCATIONS DISCARDED: Above is the WSF recording of last Wednesday’s Community Advisory Group meeting for the project. One major development – the possible alternative locations proposed in the early going are not going to advance to the next level of review. So what they’re looking at is what could be built in the same location – a same-size dock, a larger dock, etc. Still under consideration are possible offsite holding areas, coupled with a new dock in the same location. Here’s the slide deck with highlights including the list of which alternatives are advancing and which are not.
UPDATE: Carjacking, gunfire, crash investigation on West Marginal at Highland Park Way

3:11 PM: This is all unfolding right now – early info from scanner: Police were tracking a car on West Marginal Way when its driver got into a crash by Highland Park Way and carjacked another driver, with shots fired in the process. No injuries reported so far but the driver (and possibly an accomplice) may have bolted from the second vehicle nearby – it’s described as a black 2012 Ford Raptor. Updates as we get them.
Reply To: Looking for a good OLD SCHOOL Doctor

If you’re willing to see a naturopath, I would highly recommend Neighborhood Naturopathic, which is a WSB sponsor. Here is a blog post about them from last month:. Neighborhood Naturopathic: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!. . I see Dr Taylor who is a little bit hard to get into, but...
UPDATE: Police response on Harbor Avenue SW

7:59 PM: SFD has sent a “scenes of violence” response to a report of a possible shooting victim in the 2500 block of Harbor Avenue SW. Police are there investigating. Updates to come. 8:02 PM: So far officers are telling dispatch that this appears to be unfounded –...
Reply To: Development of a new place

I dont have a website, or any social media and I want to make sure it’s clear I am an actual playwright / actor so here are some links!. https://www.startribune.com/sean-neely-show-about-pedophilia-blurs-lines-of-reality-in-an-unsatisfying-way/438573643/. Cancer. Rape. Theatre. Loophole. FRINGE SHORTS: “Kyle and Sean are Lovers”. https://www.dnainfo.com/chicago/20170903/jefferson-park/pedophile-art-not-welcome-here-nw-side-group-protest-fringe-fest/
