Three MLB bets, predictions identified by sharp bettors today

The Wednesday MLB slate is already underway, but three later games are attracting meaningful betting attention.

All the information about to be presented is drawn from the Action Network PRO Report , which provides betting percentages and five “signals” — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — that help distinguish certain plays.

Today’s report has identified the following three teams as triggering a majority of the signals. Let’s dive in.

The Phillies are looking to complete a three-game sweep of Seattle Wednesday and bettors like it to do so.

We’ve seen sharp action come in on the visiting Phillies, which has also attracted the attention of big-money bettors. As of this writing, the Phillies have seen just 29 percent of all moneyline bets against 54 percent of the total handle. Those betting trends have seen Philadelphia move from +134 at the opening to its current price of +129.

Lastly, one top MLB betting expert from The Action Network is backing the Phillies on its moneyline to round out the three signals going in its favor.

PRO Report Pick: Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (+126) — FanDuel

The Cubs claimed the opening game of the series before dropping yesterday’s contest, but bettors like the underdogs to notch another victory.

We’ve noticed sharp bettors coming in on the Cubs, which opened as +155 underdogs to the Padres but now sit 10 cents lower at +145. Big money support has arrived for the Cubs as well — at this writing, it has received 23 percent of all moneyline wagers against 37 percent of the total handle.

Lastly, one Action Network PRO system — Contrarian Betting Against Good Teams — triggers the Cubs. That system, which looks for teams with at least a 60 percent winning percentage on a small losing streak, has a 41 percent historical win rate but a 10 percent return on investment.

PRO Report Pick: Chicago Cubs Moneyline (+145) — BetMGM

These sides have split the opening two games of a four-game series but bettors are leaning to the hosts tonight.

We’ve seen sharp bettors come in on the Tigers moneyline, a price that has held steady at the opener (-115). Additionally, big-money bettors are getting behind the Tigers as well. As of this writing, Detroit has seen 59 percent of all moneyline bets against 83 percent of the total handle.

Finally, one top MLB betting expert from The Action Network is riding with the Tigers tonight to round out the three signals in its favor.

PRO Report Pick: Detroit Tigers Moneyline (-115) — DraftKings