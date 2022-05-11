ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Man shot, killed while entering North Carolina store, police say

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jFd8_0fadvBCB00
WSOC Police Generic (WSOC)

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot and killed as he entered a store in North Carolina and a suspect has been charged, police said.

High Point police officers responded to the shooting at a Walmart at around 2:10 p.m. on Monday and found a man with several gunshot wounds, the High Point Enterprise reported. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.

Capt. D.E. Griffiths said the man was going into the store through a main entrance when he was shot.

[ ALSO READ: Man killed in southwest Charlotte shooting identified, police say ]

Around 6 p.m., police said in a news release that Zyicoren A. Little, 20, of High Point was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident.

Also on Tuesday in nearby Winston-Salem, police said one person was shot and wounded inside Hanes Mall. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but police had made no arrests in the case as of Tuesday evening. Authorities said the two events are not related.

(WATCH BELOW: New video shows moments leading up to deadly 2018 Walmart shooting, involving rapper DaBaby)

New video shows moments leading up to deadly 2018 Walmart shooting, involving rapper DaBaby

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 19

N,C.78
3d ago

It's time for the judges to put the people away it don't matter if they're juveniles or adults they need to go to prison. Because it's like most of the ones as doing the shooting is the younger generation I guess their parents didn't teach them right from wrong.

Reply(4)
11
Zachary Taylor
3d ago

people has been killing each other since the beginning of time they are stop killing because the system lock them up. it's more bad people being created everyday. that's life. get your life in order and be ready for judgement day.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Spring Garden Street shooting leaves 2 injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been injured in a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Police came to 4117 Spring Garden Street at 3:15 a.m. after getting reports of an aggravated assault in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two unnamed […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#The High Point Enterprise#Cox Media Group
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Burlington, suspect at large, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police came to a Family Dollar location at 1519 Rauhut Street around 2:19 p.m. after getting calls about a robbery. When responding officers arrived, the store clerk told police that the suspect […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Georgia man killed in forklift accident after gun safe falls on him

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man was killed Thursday when he became pinned between the forklift he was driving and a gun safe he was transporting, authorities said. David Butler, 55, of Macon, died at the Tractor Supply Company distribution center west of Interstate 75 near Macon, The Macon Telegraph reported. Butler was pronounced dead at the scene after co-workers found him at around 9:30 a.m. EDT.
MACON, GA
FOX8 News

Burlington Family Dollar cashier robbed at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee at Burlington Family Dollar has her life threatened on Thursday. Police say a man entered the Family Dollar store at 1529 Rauhut Street and held a semi-automatic to Elizabeth Lamm’s back. She took the day off from work since she was too shaken up to return. It wasn’t her […]
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigating death in South End

CHARLOTTE — A investigation is underway after a person was found dead in South End, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. [ ALSO READ: Man dies after shooting in west Charlotte, police say ]. After noon on Friday, CMPD originally said it was investigating a homicide on Brookhill Road...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy