Man shot, killed while entering North Carolina store, police say

WSOC Police Generic (WSOC)

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot and killed as he entered a store in North Carolina and a suspect has been charged, police said.

High Point police officers responded to the shooting at a Walmart at around 2:10 p.m. on Monday and found a man with several gunshot wounds, the High Point Enterprise reported. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.

Capt. D.E. Griffiths said the man was going into the store through a main entrance when he was shot.

[ ALSO READ: Man killed in southwest Charlotte shooting identified, police say ]

Around 6 p.m., police said in a news release that Zyicoren A. Little, 20, of High Point was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident.

Also on Tuesday in nearby Winston-Salem, police said one person was shot and wounded inside Hanes Mall. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but police had made no arrests in the case as of Tuesday evening. Authorities said the two events are not related.

(WATCH BELOW: New video shows moments leading up to deadly 2018 Walmart shooting, involving rapper DaBaby)

New video shows moments leading up to deadly 2018 Walmart shooting, involving rapper DaBaby

©2022 Cox Media Group