Beginning May 23, the City of Hickory’s Recycling Convenience Center will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The convenience center is located next to C. Fred Hollar Fire Station (Station 2) at 1305 Ninth Avenue NE in Hickory and accepts aluminum cans; newspapers; green, brown, and clear glass; cardboard; Plastics #1 and #2; and mixed paper for recycling.

HICKORY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO