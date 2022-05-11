Oregon poet laureate Anis Mojgani will serve 2 more years
By Amy Wang
The Oregonian

Oregon’s 10th poet laureate, Anis Mojgani, will serve a second two-year term, Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday. “I applaud Anis for his creative efforts to connect with Oregonians during the pandemic,” Brown said in a statement. “He now has the opportunity to travel and make the personal connections that can be...
The Finnish architect Alvar Aalto, now recognized as one of the most important architects of the 20th century, completed some 300 buildings over a career that spanned more than 50 years. Only two are in the United States. One of them is in rural Oregon. In 1963, Father Barnabas Reasoner,...
Broadway Books celebrates its 30th anniversary Saturday, promising visitors a new custom-made Broadway Books jigsaw puzzle, a photo book, cupcakes, contests, “a very special sale” and more. Owners Sally McPherson (left, above) and Kim Bissell also wrote in their newsletter that anyone wearing a Broadway Books T-shirt or...
Stakes are high in Tuesday’s primary election, with rare open seats for governor and in Congress, but voter turnout so far is lower than in all recent primaries. That doesn’t signal Oregonians are content with their elected officials, including incumbents seeking reelection. Polls nationally, in Oregon and in the Portland metro area have found voters in a sour mood and hugely dissatisfied with government leaders.
Eight of the 12 largest school districts in the Portland area say they’ve met or surpassed minimum recommendations for ventilation in all classrooms. Beaverton, Centennial, Hillsboro, Lake Oswego, Oregon City, Reynolds, Tigard-Tualatin and West Linn-Wilsonville all say they’ve achieved or exceeded bare minimum recommendations from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health of at least three to four air changes per hour.
Award-winning author Patricia McKillip died May 6 at the age of 74, following a nearly half-century career in which she established herself as a leading voice in fantasy. No cause was available for her death, which was first reported by Locus magazine. McKillip lived in North Bend. “There really wasn’t...
Wild things can happen in the final days before an election, and in the Oregon primary races for governor that meant a tampon attack ad, a mailer seeming to tout an endorsement the candidate did not receive and a variety of campaign-related complaints. Oregon’s primary election deadline to cast or...
One in four classrooms in Portland’s elementary and middle schools do not meet minimum recommendations for ventilation, increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19 and other airborne diseases, an investigation by The Oregonian/OregonLive has found. Portland Public Schools last year spent more than $5 million to improve indoor air quality...
A Vietnam vet and Medal of Honor recipient who lived his last days in Bend died this week. Retired Marine Sgt. Maj. John Lee Canley, who died at 84, was the first living Black man to receive the medal, the nation’s highest military honor. Canley received the Medal of...
Oregon officials asked schools to prioritize in-person learning amid rising COVID-19 infections by monitoring spread of disease in their community and absenteeism, offering testing and recommending or even mandating masks before moving to remote learning. In effect through Aug. 31, the state’s health advisory also recommends universal masking if a...
In Oregon’s 2022 primary election, nine Democrats and seven Republicans are running to represent the new 6th Congressional District. While it’s customary, and usually required, for political candidates to live in the electoral district they wish to represent, there’s no such requirement for this office. Five of these candidates have not filed a residence address in the district (“Nearly one in four Congressional candidates in Oregon can’t vote for themselves,” April 2). Ideally, a congressional candidate should live in that district, have a longstanding public presence in the local community, be fully informed about the top concerns of the district’s citizens and be ready to champion those concerns and serve the district’s residents. Outside candidates who run for federal political office but don’t even reside in the district — inherently serve only themselves.
The Mount Angel Abbey rests on top of a hill offering a panoramic view of the verdant mid-Willamette Valley with its pastures, berry fields and hop yards framed by the not-too-distant Cascade Mountains. People visit the abbey’s Benedictine monks in search of reflection, tranquility and a deeper connection with the divine.
As part of the editorial board’s endorsement process, we asked candidates running for Portland city commissioner, Pos. 3 to respond to several questions in 200 words or less. Their answers guided our decisions on which candidates to interview. The following are responses from the three candidates we spoke with. To read our endorsement of Rene Gonzalez in this race, go to this link. To see all our endorsements, go to oregonlive.com/opinion.
McDermitt — Katie Fite crouched behind some waist-high sagebrush, and her dog, Bell, nestled in the plant’s cozy cavity to shield from howling winds. It was the first Saturday in April, peak mating season for sage grouse on a remote stretch of the Oregon-Nevada border. From where Fite and her dog sat, they could see more than a dozen male grouse displaying their tail feathers and issuing their signature zip-popping call to bring all the girls to the yard.
A plethora of dogs from all walks of life filled Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland Saturday for the Oregon Humane Society’s Doggie Dash. The event, which started 35 years ago, has been on a two-year hiatus, due to the pandemic. Over 3,600 people and approximately 1,000 canines...
I am a lifelong Democrat and support Gov. Kate Brown’s leadership on social issues. But I am embarrassed that the state of Oregon has no competent CEO in the governor. For years, I’ve seen constant news about failing state agencies: The Oregon Department of Forestry running out of money; Child Protective Services in shambles along with the foster care system; the Oregon Employment Department having a budget years ago to upgrade its software but no progress to show for it; numerous programs enacted into law that languish in implementation due to incompetent management. Let’s not forget the state’s failure to launch the Affordable Care Act web site.
No. 2 Oregon State couldn’t find its usual offensive firepower on Saturday night and the Beavers dropped the second of their three-game baseball series against the Arizona Wildcats, falling 5-2 in Tucson, Arizona. Arizona starter Garrett Irvin struck out nine and held the Beavers to one run on three...
Clackamas County voters have the opportunity to protect a conservative majority on the County Commission or give Democrats the upper hand in Tuesday’s primary election. Nine candidates are running for two seats on the county commission in a crowded and expensive election dominated by Democrat’s fundraising. The commission oversees the county’s $146 million general fund and sets policies on housing, land use, transportation and more for Oregon’s third-most populous county.
Oregon has added another blue chip prospects to its 2023 recruiting class. Dante Dowdell, a four-star running back, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Friday night. He chose Oregon over Ole Miss, Tennessee and others. As a junior, the 6-foot-1, 207-pound Dowdell ran for 2,555 yards and 28 touchdowns...
SPOKANE — Randy Weaver, patriarch of a family that was involved in an 11-day Idaho standoff with federal agents 30 years ago that left three people dead and helped spark the growth of anti-government extremists, has died at the age of 74. His death was announced Thursday in a...
A grand jury has indicted Aaron Mitchell Hague in the killing of his former roommate, John McClelland, 61, who vanished from the home they rented in North Pole, Alaska, in mid-August 2020. Hague, 33, already faces murder and identity theft in a March 2021 Gresham homicide and is being held...
