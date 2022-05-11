ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon poet laureate Anis Mojgani will serve 2 more years

By Amy Wang
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oregon’s 10th poet laureate, Anis Mojgani, will serve a second two-year term, Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday. “I applaud Anis for his creative efforts to connect with Oregonians during the pandemic,” Brown said in a statement. “He now has the opportunity to travel and make the personal connections that can be...

