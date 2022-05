ALBANY | The New York State Division of Consumer Protection has issued guidance to parents who are experiencing frustration over the national baby formula shortage. New Yorkers need to be aware of unscrupulous practices from individuals who are using the baby formula shortages to scam desperate parents. These scams are typically rooted in online sales, and private sellers who are marketing cans for double the price knowing that big retailers have empty shelves and little information about when they may receive the next shipment.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO