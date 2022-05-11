ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Officials investigate West Lake Park disturbance that ended in injury crash

By Jonathan Turner, Linda Cook
ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn incident that began at West Lake Park ended with a crash at Eastern Avenue and Locust Street, Davenport, where three children were injured. At 7:13 p.m. Tuesday, Scott Emergency Communication Center received 911 calls reporting a large disturbance at West Lake Park, Davenport, according to a Scott County Sheriff’s Office...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 2

Related
newschannel20.com

Sheriff: Suspect in pursuit killed after vehicle crashes

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A police pursuit on Friday night that started in Menard County ended in Sangamon County when the vehicle fleeing authorities crashed, killing the driver, according to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell. The sheriff said no other vehicles were involved in the accident. The wreck...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Semi rollover off I-80 results in hazardous spill

Illinois State Police District 7 units are on the scene handling an overturned semi-trailer, on the ramp from I-80 eastbound in East Moline to I-88 eastbound. The crash resulted in a hazardous material spill – flammable liquid UN1197, according to State Police. The ramp will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
County
Scott County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Scott County, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Accidents
Davenport, IA
Accidents
Scott County, IA
Crime & Safety
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
WQAD

Police reveal cause of death for rural Galena couple discovered dead in home

GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 13 revealed the cause of death for a couple discovered in a rural Galena home back in February. According to a report from the sheriff's office, police received a report of a deceased couple found dead on Feb. 13. Upon arriving on the scene, the Jo Daviess County coroner confirmed the couple, Dan and Debra Welp, were deceased.
ourquadcities.com

Passenger suffers life-threatening injuries in Friday afternoon crash

One person suffered life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in a Davenport crash. Shortly after 4 p.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Eastern Avenue for a two-vehicle crash, according to a news release from Davenport Police. Preliminary investigation revealed an Audi Q5...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Shooting suspect from Tuesday incident that injured 2 in custody

A 29-year-old Davenport man is in custody in connection with a shooting incident Tuesday morning in Davenport. Donnell Wilson Sr., faces felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear; control of a firearm by a felon; and going armed with intent, court records say. The incident...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Locust#Eastern
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knoxville man arrested for DUI after leaving running vehicle unattended in the roadway

Galesburg Police on Tuesday responded to the 900 block of North Academy for a report of a vehicle parked the wrong way on the street with the engine running and the driver’s door open. Officers arrived and observed the vehicle, and searched the area but no one was around, according to police reports. Police observed open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. As officers took inventory, a male subject approached officers asking what they were doing inside his vehicle. Officers explained the call, and the man refused to comply with officers to stop advancing on them. The male, who initially refused to identify himself, was 39-year-old Dustin Timmons of Knoxville and he was detained. A very uncooperative Timmons was taken to the Public Safety Building. Timmons refused to perform a field sobriety test or submit a breath sample. Timmons continually cursed and yelled insults at officers. Ultimately, Timmons was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Leaving an Unattended Vehicle, and Obstruction.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC police step up seat-belt enforcement this month

Moline Police will step up seat-belt enforcement efforts the remainder of this month as part of a national Memorial Day “Click it or Ticket” campaign. “Click It or Ticket” focuses on safety education and law enforcement support to save lives, a news release says. “Seat belts save...
MOLINE, IL
Radio Iowa

Roadway worker killed by vehicle in SW Iowa

A road construction worker was struck by a vehicle and killed near Red Oak Thursday night. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Highway 34 and Evergreen Avenue on the west side of Red Oak for a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident around 6:45 p.m. Authorities say...
RED OAK, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ourquadcities.com

Sheriff’s office releases causes of death of two people found dead in February

The causes of death for two people in their 60s found dead in February have been released from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Danny Welp, 62, and Debra Welp, 66, of Galena, were found Feb. 23 in a rural Galena residence. The Jo Daviess County Coroner pronounced them deceased, a news release said. At the time, the sheriff’s office said there was no reason to believe the public was in any danger.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Deputies: 3 kids left in a car after crash in Davenport

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Three children were injured and left in a car after a crash in Davenport Tuesday, according to deputies. Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded about 7:13 p.m. Tuesday to a “large disturbance” at West Lake Park, deputies said in a media release. According...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

One killed in Cedar Rapids shooting, suspect arrested for murder

A Cedar Rapids man faces murder charges after a shooting Friday night. According to Cedar Rapids Police, a 9-1-1 caller reported hearing gunshots at 3906 Northwood Drive NE at about 9pm. Officers arrived on scene and located 39-year-old Ty Casey of Cedar Rapids suffering from a gunshot wound. Casey was pronounced dead at the scene.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville man arrested for hit and run

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County police have arrested Jason Erdmann, 33, who is accused of slamming his F-350 pickup truck into another driver, and leaving the scene. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 9:53 a.m. on Friday, May 6th on W. USH 14 near N. CTH F. Deputies found […]
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A House, in Sterling

Parker2news is reporting that a vehicle has hit a house. It happened this evening around 11 pm in the 400 block of W 6th, in Sterling. Initial reports are saying 2 suspects, described as 2 black males wearing dark clothing fled from the vehicle. Police are searching the area for...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy