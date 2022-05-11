Shoreline Drive reduction to two lanes in Muskegon starts in August

If you’ve passed the corner of M52 and Waterloo Road, you can hardly overlook the clear-cutting. If it is a little unsettling, rest easy. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) reports that it has cleared the trees to restore the oak barrens that once dominated Waterloo and Island Lake recreation areas. The clear-cutting is the removal of invasive and non-native trees.

