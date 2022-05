It's never easy moving, especially to another State. I moved to North Dakota about 8 years ago. I came out from San Diego, California. Of course, I was well aware of a drastic weather change, but you obviously are NEVER fully ready until you are actually living in it. I found out some other things that would shock me in my first year of being out here, let's see if you can relate:

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO