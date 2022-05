KeyBank surpasses five-year goals of its National Community Benefits Plan with more than $26 billion focused on economic access and equity across the U.S. Vermont Business Magazine As announced in KeyCorp’s 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report released in April, the bank has surpassed the five-year goals of its National Community Benefits Plan, providing more than $26 billion focused on economic access and equity to communities across the country. The scope of these investments and lending included affordable housing, home lending, small business lending, and transformative philanthropy targeted toward workforce development, education, and safe, vital neighborhoods for underserved communities and populations.

