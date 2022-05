It might almost have felt better had the Arrows turned in a poor performance Monday evening in Pipestone. Instead, the Pipestone Area baseball team played fairly well, had good pop with its bats and proved stout in defense. The only disparity was the Arrows (4-9) simply couldn’t stop Blue Earth’s Logan O’Hara from hitting home runs in bowing out to the visiting Buccaneers 16-14 (8 inn.) and 5-3 (5 inn.) in a Big South Conference small schools twinbill.

PIPESTONE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO