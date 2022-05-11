ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Celebrates One Year In The Region

By Lakeshore Public Radio
 3 days ago

WKRC

Here's where St. Elizabeth Healthcare is building a new $30M cancer center

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the region’s largest health care systems is planning to invest roughly $30 million to build a new cancer center in Southeastern Indiana, a project that will address a huge unmet need in the community, officials said. St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Greater Cincinnati’s fourth-largest...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC News

Drag queen crowned prom king at Indiana high school

The category is high school prom king realness. When Cristian Hernandez was named prom king of his Indiana high school, the 18-year-old senior — standing next to his four suit-wearing competitors — barely missed a beat before strutting down the red carpet in a black sequined gown, blond wig and feather boa to collect his crown.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Shady Creek Winery to Celebrate Grand Reopening

Shady Creek Winery in Michigan City will Saturday mark its grand reopening. The winery underwent a $2.5 million renovation that began in 2020 to boost production capacity and add amenities such as a new event center and rooftop patio. The winery was acquired by the Schwartz family in December 2019,...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wdrb.com

Fuzzy Zoeller opens hotel, restaurant in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new hotel and restaurant in southern Indiana owned by PGA legend Fuzzy Zoeller are now open. The Hilton Garden Inn Jeffersonville and Fuzzy's The 15th Club Food & Spirits restaurant opened Thursday. The restaurant is located inside the 114-room hotel on Water Tower Road, on...
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Indiana Restaurant Has Food So Good You’ll Think You’re At Grandma’s House

One Indiana restaurant will immediately remind you of your Grandmother's kitchen as soon as you walk in the swinging screen porch door and we tried it. Here's what we thought. Nashville, Indiana that is! Angel here and this past weekend Joe and I celebrated our wedding anniversary by hoping in the SUV and heading to Brown County. The best way I can describe it is to say it is like a shrunken version of Gatlinburg at a much slower pace. It has lots of little shops and restaurants and you basically park and walk to wherever you want to go. It was absolutely beautiful. Before we left I was talking to my friend Robin and she told me we had to try a place called The Heavenly Biscuit. The minute we walked in the doors I turned to Joe and said "Oh my goodness this smells like my Grandmother's kitchen." Now that is a huge compliment.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

An Interview with Post Tribute and Education and Health Reporter Meredith Colias-Pete

On this Reporter’s Roundtable Friday we have a conversation with “Post Tribune” education and health reporter Meredith Colias-Pete about the stories she’s put out both online and print. Meredith shared the details about a plea agreement reached that could help a former Merrillville daycare operator avoid a felony conviction. She also goes into great detail about the a federal judge approving an already-reached deal Cleveland-Cliffs to pay $3 million and upgrade equipment over a 2019 chemical spill that killed 3,000 fish.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Indiana

No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to love in Indiana. If you're a fan of the outdoors, head to one of the many state parks or national forests for hiking, camping, and fishing. For those who prefer a more urban experience, Indianapolis offers a variety of museums, art galleries, and historic sites.
INDIANA STATE
Herald & Review

Missing 3-year-old with autism dies after being found along shoreline in Northwest Indiana

MICHIGAN CITY — A 3-year-old girl with autism died after she was found Thursday afternoon along a shoreline of a small lake in Long Beach, police said. In efforts to save her life, medical professionals worked for hours to revive her, however the attempts were not successful, said Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Steve Forker. The name of the child has not been released yet.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wlsam.com

Chicago named most corrupt U.S. city for the third year in a row

Meanwhile, Illinois ranked as the third-most corrupt state in the nation. This is according to a report co-authored by University of Illinois at Chicago professor and former 44th Ward Ald. Dick Simpson, whose interview with John Howell can be heard on the podcast page.
CHICAGO, IL
panoramanow.com

Local Speed Dating Opportunity On Friday, May 27th

Tired of online dating? Here’s your chance to meet someone who lives here and meet them up close and personal, lucky you. Speed dating is fun and safe. The First Date will be held on Friday, May 27th, 2022. Tickets at the Door, Giving away $5 Passes for Shipshewana...
VALPARAISO, IN
panoramanow.com

Valpo Car Show, Swap Meet & Motorcycle Show

Want to Sell your Car? Need to find Parts? Valpo Car Show, Swap Meet, & Motorcycle Show will take place this Sunday, May 22nd 2022 AND Sunday, August 28th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m.- 3:00p.m. at the Porter County Fairgrounds in Valparaiso, Indiana. The show is open to all cars at 8:00 a.m. with registration on the day of the show.
VALPARAISO, IN
14news.com

Deadline looms for water and energy bill assistance in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The deadline is approaching to apply for water and energy bill help in Indiana. It’s a program through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Households earning less than 60 percent of the state median income may qualify. People can apply until Monday at 4...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Polarbear

Nearly 4.3 million people in Indiana to receive payments up to $250 starting this month

An estimated 4.3 million Hoosiers will receive direct checks up to $250 to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The move comes as Governor Eric Holcomb announced any Indiana resident that filed a tax return for the 2020 tax year is eligible. Approximately $545 million will be returned to taxpayers after the state ended its fiscal year with a huge budget surplus to start the refund.
INDIANA STATE

