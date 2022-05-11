ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scrapyard fire in north Buffalo brought under control

By Evan Anstey
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It took crews less than an hour to get the flames under control when a fire broke out at a scrapyard in north Buffalo.

It happened shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning on Elmwood near Hertel Avenue. Thick, dark smoke could be seen blocks away.

Due to the fire’s location, it appeared that crews had some difficulty getting water from the hydrants to their trucks.

Evan Anstey



