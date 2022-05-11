ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hereford, TX

Dairy Report: Growing Economic Concerns

By Keith Rutger
Cover picture for the articleBryce Hutson sits with Mike Schouten from Mission Dairy...

kgncnewsnow.com

Texas Sales Tax On The Way Up

Texas sales tax collections show they’re up by 12 percent in Amarillo and 13 percent in Canyon. The economic activity was measured by sales tax collections through March. However, towns in the oil and natural gas production areas are ahead of that after being down before the energy prices leaped up.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

What Made These Amarillo Businesses Close In 2022?

The past two years have been tough on small businesses. While some have been fortunate enough to survive, we've had to say farewell to those who weren't as lucky. Here are some of the businesses we've said goodbye to in Amarillo in 2022. Business That Have Closed In 2022. There...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

29th Annual BusinessConnection Tradeshow

The 29th Annual Business Connection Tradeshow will take place Thursday May 19th. The event will be at The Amarillo Civic Center Complex with a General Public Show from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and a VIP Show from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Businesses have the opportunity to promote their...
AMARILLO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Buc-ee’s Lawyer: Land still unpurchased, land dispute between current owners

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Buc-ee’s Travel Center chain have told MyHighPlains.com that they have not yet purchased land in Amarillo, despite a recent agreement with the Amarillo City Council. Officials claim there is a land dispute among the current owners of the property. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo City Council unanimously […]
AMARILLO, TX
International Business Times

Largest U.S. Wildfire Threatens New Mexico Town, Ski Resort

Strong winds drove the largest U.S. wildfire toward a New Mexico ski resort and the 1,000-year-old community of Taos on Wednesday. As people evacuated, flames raced through parched forests and firefighters tried to protect homes from a blaze that has burned a 45-mile long path up the Sangre de Cristo mountains in just over a month.
TAOS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Workers needed for new jobs as companies move into Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As more employers move into the Amarillo area, Workforce Solutions Panhandle says more jobs are becoming available. WSP’s Business Service Representative, Phillip Flores, said several new employers are moving into the Panhandle, including Amazon, Cacique, and Torkworx, to name a few. “From what we know right now of new companies coming […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

West Texas A&M Partners to Offer Graduate Music Degree to Students in Mexico

Thanks to a new partnership between the West Texas A&M University School of Music and a university in Mexico, qualified students will have a unique educational opportunity. Beginning this fall, students at the University of Colima’s School of Music in Mexico can start working towards their master of music through WT.
CANYON, TX
Mix 94.1

During Formula Shortage in Amarillo; Recipe Found

This has been going on for way too long. Baby formula has been hard to find for quite some time. I have seen moms begging on Facebook to help them locate some. I know we have asked families in other states to be on the lookout. This is really frustrating...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico extends SNAP emergency benefits during May

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexicans will receive extended Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the month of May, according to the New Mexico Human Services Department. Human Services detailed that the maximum amount for household size distributed during the pandemic will expire 30-days after the end of the Public Health Emergency is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc7amarillo.com

More than 3,000 Xcel customers without power around Texas Panhandle

(KVII) — Thousands of Xcel customers across the High Plains are without power Tuesday night as storms and high winds continue to whip through the area. According to the Xcel Energy outage map, 2,757 of those customers are in Hereford, where crews are assessing the damage as of 6:16 p.m.
AMARILLO, TX
KVUE

Rare, destructive pest discovered for the first time at Texas-Mexico border

PHARR, Texas — A rare pest never before seen at a U.S. port of entry was discovered this month at the Texas-Mexico border. The Cochabamba sp., a leaf beetle usually found in Central and South America, hitched a ride in a shipment of fresh fruit at the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the insect’s travel pattern indicates it is migrating north.
PHARR, TX
blackchronicle.com

Rail link worth billions won’t go through Texas after Abbott used trade as ‘political tool’

SANTA TERESA, N.M. — The Mexican government said it intends to shift long-range plans to build a trade railway connection worth billions of dollars from Texas to New Mexico in the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott’s stepped-up border inspections last month, which were widely criticized as being financially damaging and may now leave a lasting impact on relations between Texas and its No. 1 trading partner.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

5 Things It’s Illegal To Throw Out In Midland Odessa

Every day, we go about our daily routine. Make breakfast, and throw away unused ingredients. Have lunch at home, and throw away the paper plate you used so you don't have to add a regular plate to the dishwasher later... Make dinner, load up the trash can with scraps and take it out to the big can so the house doesn't stink. On trash day-set the cans out to be emptied by the Garbage Trucks that swing thru West Texas neighborhoods, ridding us of all the unwanted and unused excess that is our daily existence. HOWEVER-you DO need to be mindful here when you're throwing things away, that some things around the house or job might not be ok to just toss in the trash can. You MAY have to set an appointment for them to be removed, or take them to a recycling or special dumping place, depending on what they are. And if you don't, you could be breaking the law and illegally dumping something you're supposed to be disposing of in a certain manner.
MIDLAND, TX
KVUE

Texas gas prices hitting all-time high

AUSTIN, Texas — In Texas and around the country, all gas prices are hitting an all-time high. The average price of gas is $4.06 in Texas and in Austin. AAA spokesperson Joshua Zuber said the higher costs are due to number of factors including demand for crude oil. “A...
AUSTIN, TX
Santa Fe Reporter

“Two very risky, extremely dangerous large fires”

Plumes of smoke continue to rise into the sky on both sides of Santa Fe as wildfires burn and grow amid persistent windy conditions. The largest of two blazes, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, has consumed more than 203,920 acres, destroyed nearly 200 homes and led to the evacuation of thousands of families. US Forest Service firefighters say they lost some ground on the containment percentage Tuesday evening, clocking that figure around 39% by their best estimates. The fire grew in three directions, with the eastern edge mostly contained, though acreage estimates have not been updated since 9 am Tuesday.
SANTA FE, NM

