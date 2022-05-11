ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News police hosting VIN etching event to help prevent catalytic converter thefts

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department is partnering with the Insurance Crime Bureau to etch VINs on catalytic converters for vehicle owners in the area.

The free VIN etching event will be held Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center which is located at 570 McLawhorne Drive.

Catalytic converter theft is an ongoing problem which can be costly to replace. By having a VIN etched into a vehicle, it can help authorities find those responsible.

The process takes about 15 minutes, however those hoping to participate will need to schedule an appointment.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the signup link was full.

10 On Your Side is learning whether there will be a follow-up event.

