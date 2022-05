Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a New York City judge, has been sentenced for his participation in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. As announced by the Department of Justice on Friday, Mostofsky was among those who broke into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection and was sentenced to eight months in prison, followed by 12 months of supervised release and 200 hours of community service. Photos and video show him inside the Capitol dressed in an outfit he described as “caveman” like, and joining other rioters as they pushed against lines of police.

