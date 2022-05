You can’t blame the other seven players on the diamond for the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Low-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, if they were slightly bored during Saturday night’s 1-0 win over the Tampa Tarpons, an affiliate of the New York Yankees. After all, it was the team’s pitcher and catcher who did the vast majority of the work as three Dunedin pitchers combined to strike out 24 Tampa batters.

