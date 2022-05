ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is searching for a group of men who stole a car at gunpoint on Wednesday evening. According to OCSO, a white Lexus pulled up to a home on Shadowlawn Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was sitting in his silver Toyota, which was parked in the driveway when the suspects forced him out of his car at gunpoint.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO