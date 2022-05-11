PGA Tour denies golfers' requests to play in breakaway league event in London

PGA commissioner Jay Monahan. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

A memo was sent out Tuesday to all players on the PGA, Korn Ferry, and PGA Championship tours by PGA Tour Executive Vice President Tyler Dennis, which explained the league's decision.

"I would like to share the PGA TOUR’s decision regarding conflicting event and media release requests for the Saudi Golf League’s event to be played in London during the week of the RBC Canadian Open," Tuesday’s memo read, via The Washington Post. "We have notified those who have applied that their request has been declined in accordance with the PGA TOUR Tournament Regulations. As such, TOUR members are not authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League’s London event under our Regulations. As a membership organization, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the PGA TOUR and its players."

The Tour's move is perhaps the strongest made thus far against Greg Norman's Suadi-backed tournament. Although the Tour has granted golfers' requests before to play in other tournaments including the Saudi Invitational as part of the Asian World Tour, the aversion to the LIV Golf league looms large.

The LIV Golf tournament has split the golf world because it is backed by Saudi investment money, from a country with a laundry list of human rights violations. PGA pro Phil Mickelson came under fire earlier this year when he said he would play in the LIV Golf league despite Saudi Arabia's track record because it was an opportunity to alter the workings of the golf world, specifically challenging some of the practices of the PGA Tour.

Mickelson is thought to be one of the PGA pros who requested a release from the league to play in the LIV event. He has not played in a PGA event since January.