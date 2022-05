The United States Department of Agriculture announced in May that it has designated 32 Mississippi counties – including Lincoln – as “Primary Natural Disaster Areas.”. The areas were selected due to the Secretary of Agriculture designating them as suffering from drought conditions. When this happens – just like when a tornado or flood strikes, or a quarantine is imposed by the Secretary of Agriculture, or when other natural disasters occur – the Farm Service Agency’s emergency loan program can help eligible farmers and ranchers rebuild and recover from sustained losses, the agency’s website stated.

2 DAYS AGO