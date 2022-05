This episode of BronxTalk examines the Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion on the original Roe vs Wade case. Heidi Sieck, CEO and Founder of#VOTEPROCHOICE and Elizabeth Estrada, New York Field and Advocacy Manager at the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice NY, talk about the implications of overturning Roe v. Wade, how it will affect women across the country, what this will mean for Bronxites seeking abortion options, and much more. BronxTalk is hosted by Gary Axelbank.

1 DAY AGO