Shelly Albright is the newest entrant to the four-way Democratic Primary for the seat based in Palm Beach County. A recent entrant in the four-way Democratic Primary race to represent the newly drawn House District 93 in Palm Beach County topped the field in April fundraising. But she will have to nearly double her money to catch up with the front-runner in the money race.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO