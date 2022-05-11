ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romulus, NY

Bird Flu Strikes Again; 9 More Bald Eagles Dead In Upstate NY

By Carl
 2 days ago
One bald eagle dying is awful, but apparently the numbers are worse than we thought. Cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), more commonly known as the bird flu, have been popping up all across the United States. Unfortunately, this also includes many areas of New York State. The death rate...

