In November, 2020, McDonald’s began releasing a line of Happy Meal toys to celebrate the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Just a week after the toys began their release, they were pulled from McDonald’s locations nationwide due to an error in the QR code game pieces found inside the toy packaging and on the Happy Meal boxes. McDonald’s promised to bring the toys back without game pieces as soon as a few days later, but many locations nationwide never made the toys available again for one reason or another.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO