ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

EQ Bank Raises Interest Rate On US Dollar Accounts By 25bps

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EQ Bank, powered by Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank, increased its USD account interest rate by 25 bps to 1.25%. The new rate is now in...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

MPX International Announces Additional Draw Down of Short-Term Bridge Loan Financing, Extension of Maturity Date of Debentures Until Calendar Year End 2023 and Further Amendments to Debenture and Warrant Indentures

TORONTO, ONTARIO - TheNewswire - May 9, 2022 – MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Corporation") (CSE:MPXI) (OTC:MPXOF), a multinational diversified cannabis company, is pleased to announce that it has drawn down on additional loan proceeds pursuant to the terms of the Revised Bridge Loan previously announced on January 7, 2022 and has negotiated revisions with its debenture holders to effectively defer any principal obligations until December 31, 2023.
Benzinga

Is There Money In Freelance Trading?

Self-employment and the gig economy have seen a rise in popularity as alternative employment in recent years. In fact, there are currently 53 million freelancers in America right now - making up an incredible 34% of the overall workforce. Which begs the question: if freelancing is the future of work, is it also the future of stock trading?
MARKETS
Benzinga

Fintech Company Pepperbird Finance Launches Native Token Pepperbird on May 30th

Pepperbird Finance, a financial technology platform on BSC Network will be launching native token Pepperbird using Pinksale's Launchpad. Whitelist for Pre-sale Open. A steady income is like a stream strategically built to maintain one’s lifestyle. Managing the consistent flow of income, however, is a very difficult task; but no longer. The launch of blockchain platform Pepperbird brings a complete finance management system, a comprehensive nest of financial tools for passive income earners to grow, build and nurture their nest eggs. PepperBird is pleased to announce its pre-sale whitelist for the ecosystem native token, PepperBird (PBIRD).
MARKETS
Benzinga

Eloro Resources Upsizes Bought Deal Financing To C$8.5M

Eloro Resources Ltd. ELO ELRRF and Cormark Securities Inc. have agreed to increase the size of the previously announced financing. The underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 2.61 million units at C$3.25 per unit for gross proceeds of ~C$8.5 million. Each unit consists of one common...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Challenger Bank#Equitable Bank#Canada#Usd#Equitable Group Inc#Eqb#Eqgpf
Benzinga

RBC Capital Cuts Softchoice Price Target By 15%

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber lowered the price target for Softchoice Corp SFTC SFTFC to C$23 from C$27 while maintaining the Sector Perform rating on the shares, given reduced peer valuations. The analyst states that Softchoice reported Q1 below consensus/RBC, as certain onetime headwinds weighed on profitability and growth. Positively,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Benzinga

Tocvan Closes Unit Private Placement

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - May 9, 2022 – Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC); (OTC:TCVNF); (WKN:TV3/A2PE64), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") for gross proceeds of $346,200 (the "Offering. "). The Offering consisted of the issuance...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Markets Finish Sharply Higher Amid Ongoing Macro Concerns

U.S. indices traded sharply higher Friday following recent weakness. Markets were highly volatile this week, selling off following the April CPI report, which showed worse-than-expected inflation. The headline CPI rose 8.3% in April, down slightly from 8.5% in March but above economist estimates of 8.1%. Prior to 2022, the CPI...
STOCKS
Benzinga

RBC Capital Slashes Cascades Price Target By 12%

Cascades Inc. CAS CADNF price target has been lowered to C$15 from C$17 by RBC Capital analyst Paul C. Quinn after the Q1 results. The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares. Quinn mentions that the company reported 1Q22 Adjusted EBITDA of $58 million, which was well below their...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's Recent Short Interest

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's (NYSE:DNA) short percent of float has risen 9.65% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 81.30 million shares sold short, which is 10.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Cannabis MSO Stock Is Attractively Valued & Well Positioned To Capitalize On Market Opportunities, Analyst Explains Why

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL reported its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday. Kim Rivers, Trulieve's CEO, said that the Tallahassee, Florida-based company is "off to a great start in 2022." The company delivered yet another record quarter, generating $318.3 million in revenue for the period. "In 2022,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Benzinga

Looking At CVR Partners's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CVR Partners UAN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Where Home Point Capital Stands With Analysts

Home Point Capital HMPT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $4.12 versus the current price of Home Point Capital at $3.39, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
MARKETS
Benzinga

BlackRock Whale Trades For May 13

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on BlackRock BLK. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
42K+
Followers
132K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy