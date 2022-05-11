EQ Bank Raises Interest Rate On US Dollar Accounts By 25bps
EQ Bank, powered by Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank, increased its USD account interest rate by 25 bps to 1.25%. The new rate is now in...www.benzinga.com
EQ Bank, powered by Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank, increased its USD account interest rate by 25 bps to 1.25%. The new rate is now in...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0