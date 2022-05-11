ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

A Denver art exhibit to help empower women and support a great cause

FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

RESTOR Medical Spa and Local Artist, Shannon McFate are joining forces to Help Empower Women and Support Dress For Success.

The Denver Art Exhibit will feature Shannon McFate’s original paintings with proceeds benefiting Dress For Success on May 19th at RESTOR Medical Spa’s Lohi location.

Donations and art proceeds benefit Dress For Success, a nonprofit organization that focuses on empowering women to achieve economic independence. Difficulties achieving economic independence for women are due to obstacles that inhibit the ability to secure employment. These barriers can be due to caregiving responsibilities, unemployment, or the impact of a changing economy, making the step to getting a job daunting especially with a lack of professional attire, confidence, and educational programs. This is where Dress For Success comes in.

