With four games tied 2-2, four teams got the win and will get the first chance to move on in their series. Missed anything? Here’s a recap of the night’s action. Home ice seems to be everything in this series, or at least that’s what it looks like through the first five games. The Boston Bruins seemed to have all the momentum going into Game 5 after back-to-back wins in Boston, but the Carolina Hurricanes sucked all that momentum back into their favor just six minutes in with a goal from Jaccob Slavin.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO